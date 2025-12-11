After turmoil hit the Michigan football program, the Wolverines' head coach, Sherrone Moore, was fired for cause due to an alleged relationship with a football staffer. The move sent shockwaves through the world of college football, and speculation immediately began about who would be the next Michigan head coach. One name has continued to stand out: Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Alabama football coach is getting the Crimson Tide ready for a College Football Playoff game against Oklahoma. Still, rumors are swirling that he is a candidate for the Michigan job. Alabama football columnist Joseph Goodman gave a reality check to Big Ten reporters talking about Kalen DeBoer and if he would leave by saying that he doesn't think he would leave. He also said that Michigan needs something different than a retread like DeBoer. He then recommended the Wolverines look to the Nick Saban pipeline, as Indiana did by hiring Curt Cignetti.

DeBoer is a South Dakota native and made a name for himself in the Midwest. He served as the offensive coordinator at Indiana before leaving for Fresno State and then moving to Washington. He led the Huskies to a national championship appearance before they lost to Michigan. That eventually led to him heading to Alabama after Nick Saban retired. Since he got to Tuscaloosa, he has had as much success as you could have following a legend.

Tuscaloosa is a fishbowl, and following Nick Saban was never going to be easy. However, DeBoer has still managed to succeed after narrowly missing the College Football Playoff last year, ultimately making it this year.

The Crimson Tide is getting ready for a huge first-round road game against Oklahoma, and if he were to leave, it would come after that game if Alabama lost.

The Alabama football job is around the same level as the Michigan football job, and if DeBoer is winning, would it really make sense for him to leave? The answer is no.

Goodman pointed out that Big Ten reporters were quick to name DeBoer as a candidate, but it does not make much sense at this moment.