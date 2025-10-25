The Orlando Magic may have fallen short in Friday night’s 111-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but second-year forward Tristan da Silva continues to impress both his teammates and head coach Jamahl Mosley.

After catching Mosley’s attention with a strong showing in the Magic’s season opener against the Miami Heat, da Silva followed up that performance with another efficient outing. The 24-year-old finished Friday’s game with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals while shooting 5-for-10 from the field, 2-for-4 from three-point range, and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line across 24 minutes. He also posted a team-high plus/minus of +8, further validating the trust Mosley has placed in him early this season.

Da Silva’s effort against Atlanta came just three days after his impressive debut performance in the 125-121 win over Miami, where he scored 16 points in 18 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. His back-to-back double-digit outings have quickly made him one of Orlando’s most reliable contributors in the early stages of the season.

Franz Wagner and Jamahl Mosley commend Tristan da Silva’s growing impact

Following the loss to Atlanta, star forward Franz Wagner, who led the Magic with 27 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 10-of-17 shooting, spoke highly of his young teammate’s confidence and growth.

“I think he’s playing super confident, very aggressive which I think he’s that type of player and needs to play like that,” Wagner said. “And super happy obviously to see him make steps forward and hopefully he can do it tomorrow.”

Wagner’s praise carries additional weight, as he and da Silva share experience as teammates on the German national team. The pair helped lead Germany to a gold medal in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament over the summer — an experience that has visibly translated into da Silva’s improved poise and execution at the NBA level.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Jamahl Mosley also addressed da Silva’s performance postgame, noting the value of his presence in the rotation and the momentum he brought during key stretches.

“There was some thought about it,” Mosley said, when asked about da Silva’s extended run in the second half. “I think that group in there had a little bit of a rhythm and they had worked on some things together. So, I think [you] go back and look at the tape and see exactly what we could have done differently, where we could improve other than the free throws and the turnovers, but what could we have done tactically different.”

Da Silva’s versatility and hot shooting bolster Magic’s depth early in the season

Da Silva’s versatility on both ends of the floor has stood out early in the season. His combination of size, shooting touch, and defensive instincts has allowed Mosley to deploy him in multiple lineups — from small-ball units to more traditional forward pairings. His ability to space the floor has been especially valuable alongside Wagner and Paolo Banchero, giving the Magic an added perimeter threat.

Through two games, da Silva has averaged 15.5 points while shooting over 55% from the field and 55.6% from three, offering the type of production that strengthens Orlando’s depth. His steady progression from a promising rookie to a confident, assertive contributor is earning him the respect of both his coach and teammates.

The Magic will aim to bounce back and close out their three-game homestand on a high note when they face the Chicago Bulls (1-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.