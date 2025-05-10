On paper, the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2024-25 season with a championship-caliber roster. They shelled out an eye-popping $800 million to retain and acquire elite talent. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George were supposed to be the pillars of a title run. However, the games aren’t played on spreadsheets. What unfolded instead was a season defined by disappointment, instability, and an avalanche of injuries. Now, the Sixers find themselves facing another pivotal offseason—one in which they have limited flexibility and even fewer guarantees.

2024-25 Season Recap: A Collapse No One Saw Coming

The 76ers finished the regular season with a miserable 24-58 record. That was Philadelphia’s worst showing since 2015-16. Despite championship expectations, they never got off the ground due to critical injuries. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and rookie Jared McCain missed large portions of the season. In total, Embiid, Maxey, and George played just 14 games together. Together, they had a dismal 7-7 record.

This left head coach Nick Nurse scrambling to field a coherent rotation. The 76ers cycled through a league-high 55 different starting lineups. Sure, the talent on paper was elite. However, the availability wasn’t. The chemistry was never established, and the supposed “super team” stumbled its way into the lottery. If there’s one certainty from this debacle, it’s that roster depth and injury insurance must become top priorities in the 2025 offseason.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the Philadelphia 76ers must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Why Quentin Grimes Must Be Retained

One of the few bright spots during the tail end of the Sixers’ season was the performance of Quentin Grimes. Acquired as part of the team's midseason maneuvering, Grimes injected much-needed energy and versatility. Yes, his scoring outbursts didn't translate into wins. That said, they brought a level of fight and dynamism that had been missing.

Grimes isn't the kind of player who demands the ball or needs plays drawn up for him. He thrives in movement-based systems. He flourishes on dribble handoffs, backdoor cuts, and spot-up threes. With Maxey and McCain both being more ball-dominant, Grimes’ perimeter defense and size are essential. He’s the kind of glue guy that enables three-guard lineups to work.

As a restricted free agent, the 76ers hold the leverage. They can match any offer sheet he signs. Also, there aren’t many teams with the space—or appetite—to blow the Sixers out of the water. Unless someone comes in with an outrageous offer, expect Grimes to remain in Philly. And he should. With the right role and a full, healthy lineup around him, Grimes can be a cornerstone role player for years to come.

The Stability Behind Embiid

It’s no secret that Joel Embiid’s health is the swing factor for this franchise. When he’s right, he’s an MVP-level player. Increasingly, though, he hasn’t been. The Sixers need a legitimate insurance policy behind him,. Clint Capela might be the answer.

Capela’s days as a springy, above-the-rim dynamo may be behind him. However, he’s still a smart and productive big man. He sets bruising screens, finishes efficiently around the rim, and remains one of the league’s better rebounders. Capela is also more mobile than traditional centers on defense.

The downside? Signing Capela could eat up almost all of Philadelphia’s cap space. That would likely mean losing Guerschon Yabusele and complicate the development of Adem Bona. Still, that may be a necessary tradeoff. Embiid’s health history demands that the team insulate itself from disaster. Inserting Capela into backup minutes—or even spot starts—helps preserve Embiid’s body and gives the Sixers a trustworthy presence in the paint.

Moreover, Capela fits with the Sixers’ guard rotation. He’s a natural pick-and-roll partner for Maxey and McCain. He would give them a lob threat and short-roll passer they haven’t had consistently outside of Embiid. That dynamic could open up the offense and provide valuable lineup flexibility.

Margins Will Matter

If all three player options—Drummond, Oubre Jr., and Gordon—are exercised, the Sixers will sit just $3.7 million below the luxury tax. That’s not a lot of breathing room. The team could gain an additional $1.5 million in flexibility if Gordon declines his option and re-signs at a lower number. Further marginal savings could come from letting go of team options on Ricky Council IV, Jared Butler, Lonnie Walker IV, and Justin Edwards. However, that only opens up veteran minimum-type slots.

With $146 million already tied up in just three players (Embiid, Maxey, George), Philadelphia must be ultra-strategic. That’s why moves like retaining Grimes and signing a proven vet like Capela make sense. They address glaring needs without requiring blockbuster maneuvers or luxury tax violations.

A Make-or-Break Summer for a Franchise in Limbo

The harsh truth is that the Sixers are out of mulligans. They tried to win last offseason. On paper, they did. But injuries, bad luck, and questionable roster depth derailed everything. Now, they’re in a tricky position: too talented to tank, too flawed to contend unless everything breaks right.

Getting Quentin Grimes back is step one. Signing Clint Capela is a gamble—but one that could pay off in terms of durability, depth, and defensive identity. If Embiid and George can stay healthy and Maxey continues his All-Star ascent, there’s still hope. But without smart, surgical moves this offseason, Philadelphia risks wasting another prime year of their franchise cornerstone.

In short, the Sixers can't afford to miss again. Grimes and Capela may not be splashy names, but they’re exactly the kind of additions that can bring this team back from the brink.