The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Boston Celtics for the final time this regular season. The two rivals will square off at TD Garden at 7:30 P.M. EST. Stars on both sides are dealing with injuries, including the two Sixers stars that are expected to lead the team the rest of the way. Here's everything we know about Tyrese Maxey and Paul George's injuries and playing statuses for tonight’s game against the Celtics.

Tyrese Maxey, Paul George's injury statuses vs. Celtics

Maxey (lower back sprain) has been ruled out and George (left groin soreness) is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report. This will be Maxey's second straight absence.

Nick Nurse said that George's groin injury is starting to worry the team. He missed a game on Monday because of it and was sidelined by the end of the last game, too. Both of them are also dealing with finger injuries that have impacted their abilities to shoot and dribble the ball.

76ers injury report

Joining Maxey on the list of players already ruled out are Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) and Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management).

Justin Edwards, who missed Philly's last game, is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele, who were dealing with an illness and an eye injury, respectively, are no longer listed on the injury report.

Celtics injury report

The Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back and do not have an official injury report yet. Every single one of their primary starters and sixth man Payton Pritchard were listed on the report for yesterday’s game.

Pritchard (left hip flexor tightness), Jaylen Brown (illness) and Derrick White (low back contusion) played while Jayson Tatum (right shoulder impingement), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) were held out.