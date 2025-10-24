Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-116 win over the Boston Celtics in their season opener Wednesday night, longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons questioned the current state of Joel Embiid’s game, calling the former MVP “done” amid the rise of a younger Sixers core.

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the Ringer founder offered a sharp assessment of Embiid’s performance, particularly in contrast to the team’s dynamic backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

“It’s really interesting because Embiid just looks like he’s done. And who knows if he can come back, but he can’t really jump anymore,” Simmons said. “And every time they really did well was when he wasn’t out there, including the fourth quarter. They just didn’t bring him back because he was on a minutes limit.”

Simmons praised the team’s explosiveness without Embiid on the floor, emphasizing the impact of Edgecombe’s debut and Maxey’s continued growth.

“The Maxey and VJ together was just the most electric, the VJ thing is unbelievable,” Simmons said. “The big thing on him coming out of the draft was this guy’s an incredible athlete, he can’t finish. He has terrible finishing stats. Let me tell you, he finishes the f—k out of the Celtics game.”

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe shine as Joel Embiid falters in sluggish 76ers opener

He continued, “The VJ and Maxey thing. Attack, attack, attack, and Embiid just doesn’t fit in with it and I don’t know what they do.”

Embiid’s performance was uncharacteristic. The 31-year-old center finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block while shooting 1-for-9 from the field in 20 minutes. He posted a team-worst minus-16 plus/minus and did not play in the fourth quarter due to a minutes restriction.

In contrast, Maxey opened the season in dominant fashion, scoring 40 points on 13-for-24 shooting, including 7-for-9 from three-point range. He added six assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block in 41 minutes. Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, recorded 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal while shooting 13-for-26 from the field in 42 minutes.

Edgecombe’s performance marked the highest-scoring rookie debut in the 21st century and the most points by a rookie in an NBA debut since Wilt Chamberlain’s 43 points in 1959.

The 76ers will return to action on Saturday for their home opener at the Wells Fargo Center, where they will face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

As Philadelphia’s young core flashes its potential, questions surrounding Embiid’s role and long-term viability alongside Maxey and Edgecombe are beginning to surface, with Simmons’ comments adding to the national conversation.