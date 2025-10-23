After setting a new league record for the most points scored by a rookie in the first quarter of their NBA debut, VJ Edgecombe added another record to his rapidly growing resume, officially surpassing Allen Iverson to become the highest scoring debuting rookie in Philadelphia 76ers history.

Taking the court as the 76ers' two guard, Edgecombe was widely expected to do a little bit of everything in his debut, including defending top wings like Jaylon Brown and score-happy guards like Derrick White, but few thought he'd challenge Tyrese Maxey for the most points scored on the team, with the 21-year-old scoring 34 points in 42 minutes of action in Philadelphia's 117-116 win over the Celtics.

Widely considered the premier skywalker to enter the NBA in this year's rookie class, Edgecombe's biggest question mark heading into the season was his outside shot, with many considering that variable being the deciding factor between a good, great, or legendary rookie season. Though it's only one game, that question appears to have been answered definitively, with the pride of Baylor knocking down five of his 13 outside shots as the team's high-water outside shot chucker on the evening. Edgecombe was able to make his own shot, set up shots for his teammates, and, most crucially of all, looked like a legitimate weapon off the ball, where he spaced the floor like a grizzled veteran.

Goodness, Edgecombe even won the tipped ball against Payton Prichard near the end of regulation to get the 76ers the ball, which played a big role in the final outcome.

With Joel Embiid still getting his sea legs under him, having Edgecombe look like a legitimate starter regardless of age is a welcome development for 76ers fans indeed, as the team might just be able to shock some people if everything else can come together.