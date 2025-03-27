PHILADELPHIA — Justin Edwards continues to take advantage of the Philadelphia 76ers' depleted lineups. The undrafted rookie is getting buckets, in part because someone has to but also because he's showing genuine NBA-level talent.

Edwards' latest performance included career highs in rebounds (10) and steals (five) to go along with 19 points on 9-15 shooting in a 119-114 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Philadelphia native scored at least 18 points in six straight games, posting a 60.6 true shooting percentage over that span. Starting games regularly for nearly two months straight is starting to pay noticeable dividends.

“Like I said before, the game is just slowing down a little bit more for me,” Edwards said. “Whenever I'm open, I'm just taking a good look at it and if I feel like I'm confident in my shot, I'll shoot it. So that's really about it, honestly.”

Justin Edwards: “The game is just slowing down a little bit more for me.” pic.twitter.com/ZU3Bk6nsLw — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Justin Edwards showing improvement down homestretch of 76ers season

Nick Nurse complimented Edwards on the simplicity in his scoring repertoire. The undrafted rookie steps into open shots with confidence and decisiveness, attacks closeouts and finishes inside with either touch or physicality when needed. It makes him effective now as one of the team's top options and will suit him well when he's back to being a role player next to stars like Joel Embiid.

“A lot of it kind of shifts towards opportunity,” the 76ers' head coach said, “but for me, he's taken shots that are there. And he continues to do that…I just want him to keep making the right decisions. He isn't taking multiple-dribble shots. He's not taking shots over three people. I just want him to keep doing that. Lately, it seems like there's been more opportunities for him.”

This is nothing new for Edwards.

“I‘ve always been like that,” he said. “Even in my workouts, my workouts are like that, two-to-three dribbles. You don't really have a lot of time, especially when guys like [Paul George], Tyrese [Maxey] and all the guys come back. You gotta [make] a quick decision. So that's how I've always been.”

The biggest things Edwards is looking to work on this summer are his jump shot and his body. At 6-foot-7, Edwards provides legitimate shooting but will have to get better at finishing at the rim, where he's inefficient and struggles to draw fouls. Those skills come with time, though, and he has steadily gotten better at it with time and reps this season. His playmaking is slowly coming along and his defense, while still a work in progress, could become a legitimate strength.

One of just six rookies to average at least 10 points per game over a sample of more than a few games, the undrafted wing is proving to be a keeper for the 76ers, who don’t have much to smile about from the 2024-25 season. Even in a lost season, it eases the burn to come out of it knowing Edwards has the skill set to be a solid rotation player, Jared McCain has legitimate star potential and Adem Bona is an intriguing project for the long-term.