The Philadelphia 76ers will look to snap a three-game losing streak as they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. They still have time to make up ground in the Eastern Conference standings but can't afford to let an opportunity to beat a bad team slip by. They’ll hope their franchise player is able to play. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight for 76ers vs. Raptors?

Embiid is listed as questionable due to left knee injury management, the same listing he had last game when he ended up playing. He has played in three of the last four games, only missing the second night of a back-to-back.

If Embiid plays against the Raptors, he almost certainly won’t play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center tomorrow night, Philly's final game before the Al-Star break. The 76ers, despite their lack of progress in the Eastern Conference standings, have not played the big man in both ends of a back-to-back.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Embiid believes he needs another surgery to correct his knee issues, though he did not outright say so when asked about it. He has played in just 16 of 52 games so far due to various injuries and a suspension and the rest of the team has been unable to pick up the slack. The 76ers are still in 11th place in the conference.

Paul George (left finger splint) is listed as available and Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) have been ruled out.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), RJ Barrett (concussion protocol), Jakob Poeltl (right hip pointer) and P.J. Tucker (not with team) are out and Gradey Dick (neck contusion) and Jonathan Mogbo (right ankle sprain) are listed as probable.