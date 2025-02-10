The 2024-25 season had been disappointing for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. So much so that a former player believes the team will make a difficult decision involving Embiid.

Danny Green appeared on an episode of the Run It Back podcast uploaded to YouTube on Monday. He played with Embiid and the 76ers from 2020 to 2022 as well as a brief period in 2024, averaging 7.7 points on 39.5% shooting from three in his stint there.

Green gave his thoughts on how Philadelphia has performed this season, expecting the team to make a tough decision that involves sitting Embiid out for the remainder of the campaign.

“At this point let’s just try to get him 100% healthy and takes his time from now until then. Where there is no excuses to be ready for the beginning of the season next year and to have our Big 3 healthy if you still want to try to keep those guys together and surround him with the right pieces and give it one last shot at a run at a championship because that windows very small with those other two,” Green said at the 39:28 mark.

“At this point right now looking at how things are playing out, I would expect them to try and talk him into like, alright we might need to just sit you down and just get you correct and worry about next season.”

What's next for Joel Embiid, 76ers

Regardless of what the Philadelphia 76ers decides to do with Joel Embiid, the road does not get any easier for them as the season progresses.

Embiid only appeared in 16 games so far, having been plagued by injuries. In those appearances, which the 76ers are 8-8 when he plays, he averages 24.8 points, 8.3 rebounds 4.5 assists, and a block per game.

Philadelphia has a 20-32 record, outside the playoff picture with the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls and 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers prepare for their next matchup, hosting the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.