While Las Vegas Summer League has mostly been a bummer for fans of the Philadelphia 76ers, with Johni Broome's impressive play not making up for VJ Edgecombe's absence, the Baylor product has still found plenty of ways to make fans smile in the City of Brotherly Love.

Case and point, while his teammates looked to get revenge on a loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a win over the Charlotte Hornets – *spoiler alert: the 76ers didn't get it done – Edgecombe was spending his afternoon in Sin City with future teammate Jared McCain, who he will be logging plenty of backcourt time with this fall.

Discussing how it's been to get to know each other in Las Vegas in an interview with PHLY, Edgecombe noted that he and McCain have become fast friends in the desert.

“You know, tell you my personality, this is my dog right now. I've known him before, he's just a great person to be around, you know,” Edgecombe said. “So I'm always, you know, always happy. I can't have a bad day, so yeah.”

Article Continues Below

“He should have went to Duke, but I took him on this visit and showed him a great time,” McCain added. “I don't know what happened with that, but getting to know him through this whole process, great kid, great person. Yeah, I'm excited to play with him.”

Now granted, had Edgecombe gone to Duke, who knows how his season would have shaken out, as he'd have been on a loaded team with future No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, plus other lottery selections in Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach. Would Edgecombe have outshone Dylan Harper as the top team in the nation's focal point guard? Or would he have been overshadowed on such an incredible team, leading to a lower draft status due to decreased volume?

While fans could hypothesize about Edgecombe, Flagg, and Knueppel playing together infinitely, they won't have to imagine the Baylor Bear on the court with McCain for much longer, as they will be teammates this fall and hopefully for years to come with the 76ers.