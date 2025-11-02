The Philadelphia 76ers have come out and had a strong start to the season, as the backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe has been a defender's worst nightmare. Joel Embiid has also started to come along game after game, and he's starting to find his groove.

You can always tell when Embiid is feeling like himself when he starts to troll the opposition, and that's what he did against the Boston Celtics in their last game. Unfortunately for him, it cost him some money out of his pocket, according to the NBA.

The “lewd gesture” in question for Embiid: pic.twitter.com/yRewhH2Jps https://t.co/F6JTkG58lY — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 for making a lewd gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter of the 76ers' 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics on Oct. 31 at Xfinity Mobile Arena,” the NBA wrote.

Embiid was not a fan of the fine, and he responded on social media saying, “Yall better start fining the refs for doing the ‘Lewd', ‘blocking foul' gesture since I’m not allowed to do it.”

After Embiid scored, it almost looked like he was imitating the refs, which he knows now is not a good thing to do because he will get fined. On the other hand, it is good to see Embiid get back into form after missing most of last season with a knee injury. So far, the 76ers have had Embiid on a minutes restriction, which is good for his long-term health, but he hasn't been the biggest fan of the move.

“I’d rather not minute restrictions, but I’d rather get it out of the way… Longer stints, you’ll actually be able to let the game come to you. But then again, longer stints also means you might be done by halftime. But I can’t sit for too long,” Embiid said.

As the season continues, there's no doubt that Embiid will receive more minutes, but it will depend on how his knee responds to the extra work.