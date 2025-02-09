The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks, and they may be without one of their key players. Joel Embiid has been in and out of the lineup this season and is on the injury report because of his left knee, and it's uncertain if he will suit up. The 76ers have been filled with injuries the entire season, and Embiid has led the charge as the team wants to be cautious with him.

Embiid has still not played in any back-to-back games, and that may be the case for the rest of his career, depending on how his knee responds to more activity. For now, it feels like a toss-up on when Embiid will play in a game.

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Bucks

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable against the Bucks, but there's a good chance that he will play. In the two games that Embiid played this week, he's had solid performances and logged over 30-plus minutes. In their last game against the Detroit Pistons, he finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, but they lost the game.

In their game against the Dallas Mavericks, he finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, and they were able to get the win.

If the 76ers can get Embiid to be on the court consistently, there's no reason why they can't make a run at some point and get into the Play-In Tournament. With only a few games out of the 10th seed and the Chicago Bulls in front of them, it would not be a surprise to see if they made a jump, but it all depends on the health of their stars. Embiid is not the only player on the 76ers who has dealt with injuries, as Paul George has also been sidelined for several games.