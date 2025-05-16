The Philadelphia 76ers have the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, and they'll have a lot of options to choose from when the time comes. One of the players already being discussed for the pick is Ace Bailey, who showed at Rutgers that he can be a big-time scorer. Funny enough, Paul George had a lot of good things to say about Bailey and his game earlier in the season on his podcast.

“I think he has big-time potential,” George said. “He has big time talent. He can score from any spot on the floor. He has an isolation game which you don’t see that often in kids that size, that early. He can make plays, he can shoot over top of defenses, he can take advantage of mismatches.

“He can handle the ball in pick and rolls. He can catch and shoot, he can defend, I’ve seen him play elite defense on chase down blocks, running guys off threes. Defending, keeping guys in front of him. I think he just has tremendous talent. If there was no Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey would’ve been an even bigger name that people would’ve been talking about in this draft.”

It's safe to say that George thinks that Bailey has the full package, and he wouldn't be against the 76ers potentially selecting him with the No. 3 pick.

Could the 76ers select Ace Bailey with the No. 3 pick?

With the 76ers having expectations of being a contender, they could go down the route of selecting the best player available in the draft. If Cooper Flagg and someone like Dylan Harper are already off the board, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them use the No. 3 pick on Bailey.

One of the things that always comes up with Bailey is his ability to score, and that's something that can help the 76ers in the present and the future. Of course, they already have top-tier scorers such as George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid, but you can never have enough people who can get a bucket. It also helps that Bailey is young, and he can learn from the other veterans on the team.

The 76ers are set up to be good in the present and the future, and the only thing that could be working against them is the health of their stars. It's still uncertain when Joel Embiid will return to play, but how successful the 76ers are will depend on him.