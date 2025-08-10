The Cincinnati Reds are the first team out of the National League Wild Card, and are looking to return to the postseason finally. While the competition is stiff, Cincinnati is expected to receive a huge boost from the injured list soon. Hunter Greene is slated to return from his groin injury on Wednesday to pitch for the Reds, per The Associated Press.

Hunter Greene strikeouts, soon coming to a @Reds mound near you! The rehabbing 2024 All-Star collects 17 swings-and-misses for the @LouisvilleBats while averaging 99.4 mph on his 35 fastballs: pic.twitter.com/RveNteKuQ6 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 9, 2025

“Hunter Greene will return to the Cincinnati Reds’ rotation Wednesday night. The right-hander will start against visiting Philadelphia after being out since June 4 with a strained right groin,” The Associated Press reported.

The Reds were getting incredible performances from Greene before the groin injury. He has a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts, allowing over three earned runs only once. With Greene on the IL, Cincinnati was able to keep the train on the tracks, in part because of their pitching.

Andrew Abbott made the All-Star Game and took over for Greene as their top pitcher. Brady Singer has continued his solid season, and Zac Litell came over from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. Adding Greene to this pitching staff makes them a legitimate playoff contender down the stretch.

The Reds host the Philadelphia Phillies for three games starting on Monday. Greene will pitch the series finale on Wednesday. After that, they host the Brewers in a key series to their playoff hopes. If a blistering hot Milwaukee team pulls off the sweep, it could be the end of the road for Cincinnati.

Greene burst onto the scene in 2024, making his first All-Star Game and ending the season with a 2.75 ERA. While the Reds were not an excellent team last year, Greene was one of the reasons for optimism. After missing two months with the groin injury, he is back for the stretch run. Could it be a special summer in Cincinnati?