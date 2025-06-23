The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and the Philadelphia 76ers own the No. 3 pick overall. There has been speculation that the front office could use that pick on former Rutgers star Ace Bailey. However, amid the red flags surrounding the top prospect, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro seems to inform Philly to go a different direction on draft night.

While meeting with individuals at an event, Shapiro shares his concerns about Bailey's potential in the NBA. One person asked Shapiro, “No Ace Bailey,” and that led to the 52-year-old Governor criticizing Bailey for canceling his workout with the 76ers.

“I am worried about that. If you're not coming to workout, then you got something wrong [in your head]. I've already sent [the 76ers] a message about that.”

Shapiro also agreed with one individual that they didn't like seeing Ace Bailey throwing the opening pitch for the New York Mets. Overall, he doesn't like the actions of the 18-year-old forward, as they all hint at the possibility that Bailey doesn't want to play for the 76ers.

That may or may not be the case. Ace Bailey has certainly approached the NBA Draft with a questionable strategy. However, he's still viewed as a potential Top 5 pick with the draft just days away. There is a reason why the 76ers are pegged as one of the teams to possibly pick him. The talent is there, but character concerns have become real since the draft process began.

Bailey played 30 games for Rutgers last season, serving as one of the team's top scoring options. He ended the campaign averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.0% from the floor and 34.6% from the three-point line. That's the type of production the 76ers would love to see from an incoming rookie. But it's unknown if Philly pulls the trigger. The NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.