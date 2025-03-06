As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to limp through the 2024-25 season, they have begun to start planning for next season. Among the things to look forward to next season are the redux of the Allen Iverson-era uniforms.

In an email to season-ticket holders that was shared in the Sixers' subreddit, the Sixers essentially confirmed that they will be wearing those jerseys in the 2025-26 campaign.

Expand Tweet

“As we prepare for the 2025-26 season, we're drawing inspiration from a team that personified the type of grit and tenacity required to compete for a championship — the 2001 76ers led by Allen Iverson,” the email reads. “Throughout the upcoming season, we will celebrate the 25th anniversary of our NBA Finals team by honoring their legacy with exclusive events, themed celebrations, and special recognitions. We think you'll like the uniforms we'll wear on the court next season, too.”

This past summer, it was reported that the 76ers will bring back the uniforms that the 2000-01 squad wore on their way to an Eastern Conference crown. This season, they opted to go with a new edition of their former City Edition jerseys that took inspiration from their old arena, The Spectrum. Next season, it feels like the black jerseys with “Sixers” written across the chest will finally make a comeback.

76ers teasing Allen Iverson-era throwback jerseys

76ers fans have been clamoring for these throwbacks for years. It's hard to generate excitement for the team given the awful season it's having but this is certainly something to be happy about. The email to season-ticket holders also included an acknowledgment that this season has been brutal to suffer through.

The first paragraph in the email reads as follows: “We know this season has not gone as expected, and we understand your frustration and disappointment. Our season began with aspirations of competing for an NBA title, and to date, injuries and unexpected challenges have impacted that pursuit. You, our Society 76 members and most loyal fans, deserve better. It’s on us to address these issues head on and get back on track.”

The 2024-25 76ers will go down as one of the biggest disappointments in franchise history, if not NBA history. Joel Embiid's poor health shrouds the team in uncertainty, as does the fact that they only get their first-round pick if it falls in the top six. At the very least, the 2025-26 team will feature a healthy Jared McCain and some slick new throwbacks.