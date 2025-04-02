The Philadelphia 76ers are signing former Toronto Raptors center Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. As they continue to churn out new lineups game after game due to injuries and new signings, Castleton will be the 29th player to suit up for them this season.

The Sixers' signing of Castleton is their latest 10-day signing as they finish out an unsuccessful regular season. If his contract is finalized on Wednesday or Thursday, he'll be available for five of Philly's last six games. The former All-SEC First Team member from Florida would need another 10-day deal to finish out the rest of the regular season.

76ers sign Colin Castleton to 10-day deal as season enters homestretch

Castleton, a 24-year-old big man standing 6-foot-10, went undrafted and started his NBA career last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in just 16 games and then started this season on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in 10 games and playing sparingly. His opportunity with the Raptors gave him his most extensive NBA experience yet, making him a rotation player for another injury-plagued squad.

In 10 games with the Raptors this season — which included four starts, one of which came against Philadelphia — Castleton averaged 6.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 25.9 minutes. A decent rim protector and offensive rebounder, the big man will serve as additional depth behind rookie centers Adem Bona and Alex Reese, who is on a two-way deal and almost out of games to play.

With Joel Embiid out for the season, Guerschon Yabusele fighting through knee soreness and Andre Drummond dealing with a nagging toe injury, Castleton could be very helpful depth for the 76ers. He'll look to prove he can make an impact at the NBA level while Philly takes a flyer on a young center.