Quentin Grimes made a big clutch play during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Grimes started the fifth year of his NBA career, his second with the 76ers. He's been highly productive as a key piece in the rotation since Philadelphia acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks last season, giving him a firm role in the offense.

Grimes showcased his talents once again in the final seconds of the game. Both teams were even at 121 apiece with less than 20 seconds to go. Tyrese Maxey had possession of the ball as he provided a bounce pass to Grimes, who knocked down the crucial 3-pointer with full confidence.

How Quentin Grimes, 76ers played against Hornets

Quentin Grimes' clutch play proved to be the dagger for the Hornets, helping the 76ers secure the 125-121 win at home.

Philadelphia landed the initial punch after taking a 36-29 lead in the first quarter. However, Charlotte took control by outscoring the hosts 67-50 in the second and third periods. Despite the deficit, Philadelphia fired back by beating the Hornets 39-25 in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

Perimeter shooting and free throws made the difference in this matchup. The 76ers prevailed in both areas, making 18 3-pointers on a 46.2% clip while converting 25 shots at the line. It was similar for the Hornets but to a lesser extent, converting 16 triples with 38.1% accuracy while making 19 free throws.

Five players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia, including Grimes. He finished with 24 points, four assists and three rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 28 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and a block. Joel Embiid followed with 20 points and four assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points, while VJ Edgecombe provided 15 points and eight assists.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Orlando Magic on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.