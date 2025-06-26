The NBA Draft is always an emotional night, but few had more tear-jerking thoughts in 2025 than Philadelphia 76ers selection VJ Edgecombe.

After getting taken at No. 3 overall, Edgecombe could hardly contain his emotions while thanking his mother and reflecting on his journey. The former Baylor guard revealed how much his mother sacrificed to get him to his goal, saying his family had “no electricity” for the majority of his childhood.

“She worked too hard, man, she worked too hard,” Edgecombe said. “Especially for me, my brothers, my little sisters and my little brother. I just want to return the favor for her… Man, those long nights. I lived off a generator. I had no electricity; I lived off a generator for seven years. Seeing what she had to go through to feed us, man, it's crazy.”

Edgecombe was born and raised in the Bahamas before moving to Florida in high school to advance his basketball career. He spent his prep years playing for two different schools — Victory International Institute and Long Island Lutheran High School — before committing to Baylor as a five-star prospect.

Edgecombe joins the 76ers after averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game in his lone season at Baylor. The athletic guard figures to slot into Philadelphia's backcourt rotation with Kyle Lowry, Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. hitting free agency.

VJ Edgecombe joins 76ers' intriguing backcourt rotation

As the 76ers' newest member, Edgecombe provides a unique skill set for a struggling team in transition. The 19-year-old forms an intriguing tandem with 2024 first-round pick Jared McCain, who projects to return from a torn meniscus in 2025-2026.

Edgecombe and McCain give the team a lot of optimism for the future. Before going down, McCain was the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, posting stellar averages of 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 38.3 percent from deep.

While the team boasts a promising core of young talent, Joel Embiid's status remains up in the air. The team provided an ominous update on the former MVP's injury status ahead of the draft, offering no answers. Embiid, who appeared in just 19 games in 2024-2025, continues to be one of the biggest wild cards of the league.