For the longest time, it looked like Ace Bailey was going to be drafted third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

On paper, his size, shot, and two-way game fit into the team's needs both now and moving forward, and with ties to the area from his lone season at Rutgers, it seemed like Bailey would remain in close proximity to the Jersey Shore to start off his professional basketball career.

And yet, as the weeks progressed on, the cracks started to show in the idyllic scenario. Fans began to question Bailey's game. Bailey scrapped his interview with Philadelphia. And Bailye guard VJ Edgecombe reportedly enchanted the Philly brass with his work ethic. Now, it would appear the Baylor wing has overtaken Bailey as the 76ers' preferred guy, with ESPN's Jonathan Givony tabbing the skywalking dunker as the leader in the clubhouse to go third overall.

“Yeah, if the draft were tonight, I believe VJ Edgecombe would be the pick. That's the intel that we're receiving at this moment. VJ Edgecombe impressed the Philadelphia 76ers in his visit and workout last week. He met with the front office, ownership. He spent some time with Tyrese Maxey,” Givony noted.

“It looks like he's got a clear runway there at three. Ace Bailey has had a workout scheduled in Philadelphia, canceled it, and is really sending signals that he does not wanna be there in Philadelphia. The gap between three and four talent-wise has never been that considerable, so that could ultimately put VJ Edgecombe in the driver's seat to be the number three pick, but it's still very much up in the air. We're hearing some trade talk at that pick. I wouldn't take that quite to the bank just yet.”

Is Edgecombe a perfect fit with the Philadelphia 76ers? No, he's just a little too short and a little too inconsistent from beyond the arc to be considered a can't-miss, slam-dunk selection for the squad at No. 3 overall. Still, the board is what it is, and if Edgecombe has impressed the 76ers enough to jump Bailey on their internal board, then it sure sounds like Daryl Morey will get his guy come Wednesday night in Brooklyn.