After turning in a 28-10 double-double for the ages during his Utah Summer League debut, VJ Edgecombe has been unfortunately absent from action for the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving fans with a bummer summer waiting for his electrifying return.

Unfortunately, those fans will have to wait at least one more game for that to happen, as Edgecombe will be absent for the 76ers' 2025 Las Vegas Summer League debut on Tuesday.

Breaking down the situation on social media, USA Today's Ky Carlin reported an update on Edgecombe's thumb, which will leave him off the court longer than expected.

“VJ Edgecombe was evaluated by a physician and has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain. He will be ruled out for tomorrow night's Summer League game in Las Vegas,” Ky Carlin wrote.

“Edgecombe is participating in on-court workouts during his absence and is working closely with the team's medical staff throughout. He will be reevaluated on Saturday.”

Now, for fans of the 76ers, especially the sickos who stay up late for a West Coast Summer League, another game without Edgecombe is a brutal proposition, as his team has struggled to produce a spark outside of Judah Mintz, especially without Adem Bona on the court. Justin Edwards hasn't really taken that second-year leap, second-round pick Johni Broome has looked underwhelming in a limited role, and the prospects of another game without much in the way of NBA rotational players has been rough to say the least.

And yet, the 76ers do still have Edgecombe, who already looks like a star, and will showcase that electricity again when his number gets called in the future. But for the sake of 76ers fans, let's hope that day comes sooner rather than later, as another Summer League sans Edgecombe would be a tough pill for even the most hardcore of Philly's faithful to swallow.