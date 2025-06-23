Now that the NBA Finals have officially come to a close, the full attention of the league has flipped over to the NBA Draft. There are some very intriguing selections coming near the top of the draft after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper go with the top two picks on Wednesday night. That intrigue starts with the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3.

For a large chunk of the college basketball season, Rutgers star Ace Bailey was viewed as the No. 3 prospect in the draft. However, his pre-draft process hasn't gone according to plan, leaving an unlikely scenario that lands him in Philly. Instead, Baylor's VJ Edgecombe is the favorite to go at that spot after a stellar freshman season for Scott Drew and company.

However, Edgecombe recently had a private workout with the 76ers that didn't go entirely smoothly on the court. Despite that, he still impressed the team off the floor, according to Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

“While sources say Edgecombe appeared nervous during his private workout in Philadelphia and did not shoot the ball particularly well in an unnatural one-on-one setting, he made a strong impression in interviews and meetings, something the front office values more highly,” Givony and Woo wrote.

Edgecombe would likely have to play the three in Philadelphia while playing alongside Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey, but he is no stranger to playing in small lineups. Baylor was exclusively a small-ball team last season, so Edgecombe will be comfortable in that kind of setting.

The top thing that pops off the screen with the former five-star recruit is his incredible athleticism. Edgecombe is a monster in transition and is capable of highlight finishes around the basket at any time. His jump shot also showed strides last season, which should give 76ers fans optimism should they draft him.

Edgecombe's handle and shot creation will be the biggest swing skill for his development, but at the very least he projects as a quality starter who can impact the game on both ends. While it may take him some time to adjust to the NBA, Edgecombe should make an impact in year one if he is in Philadelphia.