VJ Edgecombe just finished up his freshman season with the Baylor basketball team, and it was a good one. He only needed one year with the Bears to know that he is ready to go pro, and he is expected to come off the board very quickly when the 2025 NBA Draft rools around in a couple of weeks. Edgecombe is one of the best prospects in the draft, and there is a good chance that he is a top-three pick.

We all know that Cooper Flagg is going to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but after that pick, it gets a little bit interesting. Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will be taken quickly, and VJ Edgecombe will as well. There are a lot of people who think Edgecombe doesn't fall past four.

“If Edgecombe does not fly off the board at No. 3, there is an increasing sense among rival teams that he will not slip past Charlotte at No. 4,” Jake Fischer of The Stein Line said. “The Hornets could simply choose to add the athletic guard to a backcourt that already features LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller … or make the selection available while they're on the clock to teams with Edgecombe interest. It's a scenario various teams have mentioned they're preparing for.”

If the Charlotte Hornets decide that they don't want to take Edgecombe with the fourth pick in the draft, then we might see another team try to trade up for him. We have seen the Hornets partake in similar acts in the past, and it wouldn't be surprising to see it happen again.

“The Hornets, remember, engaged both Portland and Memphis on draft night a year ago — while Charlotte was on the clock at No. 6 — since both the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies held interest in Donovan Clingan,” Fischer continued. “There should be no shortage of trade partners for the Hornets that would be willing to move up for the right to select Edgecombe.”

One team to watch in terms of trading up for Edgecombe is the Washington Wizards. However, the Philadelphia 76ers also seem to have some interest in the Baylor star with the third pick, so they might not get the opportunity to do that.

No matter what, it sounds like VJ Edgecombe isn't going to have to wait very long to hear his name called. The 2025 NBA Draft will get underway on June 25th from the Barclay's Center in New York City, and we will find out where Edgecombe lands then.