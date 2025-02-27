The Philadelphia 76ers will soon decide on Joel Embiid’s knee, and ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that they are weighing their options to ensure the best outcome for all parties. As fans wait to see how the rest of the 2024-25 campaign plays out, one doctor predicted Embiid would undergo a procedure similar to Lonzo Ball’s surgery, which took a long process for him to get back on the court. Still, receiving frequent injections to play isn't ideal for Joel.

For Embiid, the 76ers have considered everything regarding routes to pursue shortly, per ESPN’s Charania.

“His status for the rest of the season, certainly for the next few games, is very much in question and up in the air,” Charania reported. “Embiid received new imaging on Monday, I’m told. And everything really is on the table: where the 76ers season is, where it’s been, and where Joel Embiid, specifically, has been off the eye test.

“The way he looks this season playing through, from what I’m told, regular and frequent injections in his left knee — this is something that the 76ers have to make sure they huddle with Embiid, make the best, smart decision for him moving forward because as it stands right now, Joel Embiid just cannot carry on the way it is,” Charania concluded.

After playing in only 39 games last season, Embiid’s injured left knee has kept him out of the lineup throughout most of 2024-25. He’s made only 19 appearances this season, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists for the struggling 76ers, who have the fourth-worst record (20-38) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Embiid is frustrated but honest about his health. He points to the various setbacks while agreeing that his injured knee is hindering his performance this season, per The Athletic’s Derek Bodner.

“The way I was playing a year ago, it’s not the way I’m playing right now,” Embiid said. “It sucks but I believe I just probably need to fix the problem and then I’ll be back at that level. But it’s hard to have the trust [in your body] when you’re not yourself.”

Doctor wouldn’t be surprised if Joel Embiid goes Lonzo Ball surgery

The 76ers and Joel Embiid could go the long-term route to correct his left knee this season, per sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Don’t be surprised when we hear in the next days/week that he is going to have something like a cartilage or meniscus transplant surgery done,” Sutterer wrote. “Not sure what other options they have at this point.”

The 76ers will soon make their Embiid decision.