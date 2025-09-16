For three decades, Allen Iverson became one of the most influential players in NBA history. A history that will be documented in an upcoming Prime Video series, per Sports on Prime.

A man that needs no introduction. ALLEN IV3RSON premieres October 23.

The series “Allen Iv3rson” will debut on Oct. 23. It will trace Iverson's beginning in Hampton, Virginia to the heights of superstardom with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lately, Iverson has been on a whirlwind. Recently, he announced the publication of his memoir “Misunderstood: A Memoir”.

Also, Iverson recently celebrated his 50th birthday. Though he didn't win an NBA championship, Iverson left his mark on the game.

From 1996-2006, he was the face of the 76ers. In 2001, he led them to the NBA Finals where they lost in five games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also, that year he was named the NBA MVP. From 2006-2008, Iverson played for the Denver Nuggets. Afterward, he played one season with the Detroit Pistons before closing out his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and with the 76ers.

All the while, Iverson became a beloved and controversial presence in the league. By no means the air apparent to the era of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan.

But it worked out.

Allen Iverson's greatest legacy was being himself

From the time he stepped onto the floor, Iverson let it be known who he was and what he represented.

Altogether, he was the living embodiment of hip hop from head to toe. His tattoos, braids, baggy clothes, and unflinching/uncompromising ethos was the lyrics of Jay-Z, Tupac, DMX, and Biggie Smalls come to life.

Along the way, he generated controversy for his perceived arrogance and defiance. Especially his now infamous press conference about “practice”.

Nevertheless, Iverson stuck to his guns and as a result became more beloved in the end than controversial.

In truth, Iverson was true to himself and much like the gold standard of hip hop, he kept it real all the way.