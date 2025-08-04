All eyes will be on the Denver Broncos this season, as they may have exceeded expectations from what they did last year. Bo Nix also surprised many people, and he was a big reason why the Broncos made the playoffs, but unfortunately, lost in the Wild Card Round. Nix is looking to continue his strong play, and it helps that he has to face one of the best defenses in the league in practice.

In the Broncos' latest practice, it was evident that the defense was getting to Nix, and he threw several interceptions throughout the day. After practice, head coach Sean Payton was asked about the interceptions, and made a statement that may have gone over some people's heads.

“Yeah, we’re charting picks here like hurricanes. So, he’s doing fine,” Payton said.

Payton could have been taking a dig at the people who are writing down all the picks that Nix throws, or he could have been making a light joke about his quarterback. Either way, it doesn't seem like Payton is too worried about Nix, and he has time to get everything together.

If anything, this is the best time for Nix to throw the interceptions, so he'll know what to do in a real game.

Bo Nix ready for high expectations of Broncos

Nix knows that there will be high expectations of the Broncos this season, but he's ready for whatever is thrown at them.

“The expectations are definitely higher, but we like that,” Nix said to NFL Network. “That means you're a good football team. That means you have something to play for. We put together a really good football team, added some pieces on both sides of the ball. We really feel like at all three phases of the game, we got better this offseason.”

On offense, Nix will have the same players around him, and the hope is that they can continue to build their chemistry. What really set the Broncos apart from teams was their defense, which was one of the best in the league. They're only going to get better this season, and they will make it hard for opposing offenses.

The Broncos are in a tough division as well, and one of their goals should be to either win it or be among the top two. They have a real chance of doing so, and hopefully, the pressure for them to replicate last season isn't enough.

