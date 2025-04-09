WASHINGTON — Tyrese Maxey will officially miss the rest of the 2024-25 season, the Philadelphia 76ers announced. The Sixers' announcement confirms a previous report from Shams Charania and mentions that Maxey injured his sprained finger again.

The team announcement reads as follows: “During his ramp up to return to play, Tyrese Maxey reinjured his sprained right finger, which was confirmed by a recent MRI. Because of the reinjury and related pain and swelling, he will be unable to play for the rest of the regular season. He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Prior to the 76ers' matchup against the Washington Wizards, Nick Nurse said that Maxey's setback occurred the weekend before the Sixers lost to the New York Knicks on April 1. He added that Maxey won’t need any surgery to get himself right again, just some time for the injury to heal. Although Maxey was already not expected to play the rest of the way, the announcement provides some clarity as Philly wraps up a dismal campaign.

In 52 games this season, Maxey averaged a career-best 26.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43.7 from the field and 33.7 from deep. As Joel Embiid missed most of the season and Paul George suffered various injuries, Maxey fought valiantly to lead the team but was unable to prevent them from slipping down the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers have almost nothing to play for the rest of the way. They’re already eliminated from the postseason and are all but guaranteed to be locked into the fifth spot in the NBA Draft Lottery by the time the regular season concludes. After playing the Wizards in their final road game of the 2024-25 campaign, they'll wrap up their season with home games against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.