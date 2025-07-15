Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George was one of the most disappointing players in the NBA last season. The former All-Star fell far short of expectations with the 76ers. Injuries to him, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey derailed Philadelphia's season. After suffering another knee injury in the offseason, George will undergo surgery immediately, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

George, whose season ended on March 4th, suffered a left knee injury during an offseason workout last week, according to Charania. After diagnosing the injury, the forward opted for immediate knee surgery. For a player of George's age and injury history, doctors were concerned that the injury could linger if not addressed in quick order.

All three of the 76ers' stars spent large chunks of their season rehabbing from injuries. However, George wanted to get the surgery on his knee done as soon as possible. He and the team hope that they will have enough time to put the forward through an extensive rehab process and have him ready for next season.

Last season, Embiid, George, and Maxey missed 134 games combined. That is by far the most of any star trio in the NBA on one team. Because of their absences throughout the season, the 76ers never got into a rhythm. Philadelphia finished the season 24-58, one of the worst records in the NBA.

However, George and the 76ers still have hope. Injuries to stars across the Eastern Conference has many teams believing that they have a real chance. If they are healthy, Embiid, George, and Maxey are arguably the best trio in the Eastern Conference.

According to Charania, doctors will re-evaluate George when Philadelphia begins their training camp. If the forward is ready to go when the regular season rolls around, the 76ers could author one of the best bounce back stories in league history.