The Philadelphia 76ers come into the 2025 NBA Draft with many options in front of them. They can take a talented prospect or trade the No. 3 pick. The trade option is on the table because the 76ers still have Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. That trio only played 15 games together last season, but it seems they are giving this experiment one more season.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer at The Stein Line, the 76ers are content with bringing back their big three despite only appearing in 15 games together and having a 7-8 record. They want to give this group one more shot together to compete for an NBA championship and give the talent more time to gel because the sample size was so small.

The two insiders elaborated more on what Philadelphia plans to do: “By simply staying at No. 3, Philadelphia would introduce an $11.1 million salary onto its books for 2025-26. So the Sixers expect to operate near (or maybe even above) the second apron for this upcoming campaign, sources say, as they prepare to give Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey another shot to try to contend for a championship after they managed to appear in just 15 games (7-8) together this season.”

The big three of Embiid, George, and Maxey dealt with numerous injuries last season, and all three did not finish the season. It was not impressive, but with all three back next season, they think they can make it work after more time together and contend for a championship.

Philadelphia's desire to remain in the top three is where the draft could get interesting, because Rutgers forward Ace Bailey abruptly canceled his meeting and workout with the team. If Bailey is no longer an option, the 76ers have a few options, but Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe might be the frontrunner now.

Philadelphia is one of the weirder teams in the draft lottery because it genuinely has talent. That trio speaks for itself, but Jared McCain emerged as a reliable rookie before getting injured, and then Quentin Grimes exploded onto the scene while the team was dealing with injuries to its big three. Kelly Oubre Jr. is also worth mentioning as a key veteran.

Despite the roster being hamstrung money-wise, adding one of the best rookies at the top of the draft only helps the 76ers' total potential next season, when they are going all-in for an NBA championship.