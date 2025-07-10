The Phoenix Suns have their franchise player back in Devin Booker, who signed a $145 million contract extension. It makes him the highest annually paid player in NBA history.

Regardless of the lucrative contract, there are some positives, as well as some drawbacks, with the new deal. Let's go through some of them.

Devin Booker's contract with the Suns is worrisome for the salary cap

Even though the move was beyond necessary, cementing nearly $70 million on the cap sheet for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons isn't ideal.

Although he's in his prime, one player taking nearly half of the salary cap isn't what the doctor ordered. It's quite the opposite.

While he could take a hometown discount, Booker earned his contract. There were plenty of opportunities for him to bail on the franchise and leave for a better team.

After all, he has gone through eight head coaches in 11 seasons, something that is frowned upon. It wasn't his decision. However, the one time he had a consistent head coach, Booker ended up taking the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, the future was bright, and it still is.

Still, his contract doesn't leave room for signing key players, even with the mid-level exception. Signing two of those players in the MLE could put them back in the first and second tax bracket.

The upsides, though, are too good to deny.

Devin Booker's contract shows the Suns' current stance

Keeping the franchise guard was a must, considering all he's done, on and off the basketball court. He's been a community man, helping with charity events and routinely making time for fans.

Furthermore, character has been a priority for the new Suns general manager Brian Gregory. During the 2025 NBA Draft, he talked about landing guys with great skill and potential, but great character.

Booker wasn't a part of this draft, but ten years prior. He has maintained that high level of character, along with his basketball acumen.

The contract also shows an unwavering commitment to the Phoenix guard in the long term. The latter has made it clear he wants to finish his career in the Valley of the Sun.

Paying him what he's due is a first step in doing so, and they did just that.

Lastly, the Suns are set on creating a winning culture. It's not the best situation for Booker to be in, but he's experienced this before.

He underwent a grueling rebuild and then reached nearly the top of the mountain of NBA success. Heading into the prime of his career, this cements a long-lasting relationship between Booker and the Suns.

Trade Grade: B

The contract wasn't a surprise, and felt overdue. Still, some ramifications include the salary cap and how other players' contracts will be affected. Not to mention, having Booker's salary be roughly 30-40% of the team's cap isn't promising.

However, showing the commitment to him and his commitment to the city made this an easy deal. It's a “historic” contract, but one that might be everlasting, or one that will keep the team stuck in the forbidden “in between” area of being good or bad.