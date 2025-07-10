PHOENIX– Devin Booker isn't going anywhere. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns inked Booker to a two-year, $145 million contract. His contract makes him the highest-paid player per season on an annual basis in league history.

However, this has felt long overdue, and only a sign of more things to come. Ever since Booker was drafted by the Suns in 2015, he's remained loyal to the franchise, even when it was easy to back out.

For instance, he's been through eight head coaches in 11 seasons. Meanwhile, he took Phoenix to its first NBA Finals appearance since 1993, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Suns fell short in six games, it was a promising sign for Booker. He put the city on his back, and everyone rallied around him.

They appreciated his commitment to the city, despite the ongoing years of destitution within the franchise. Still, his appreciation for Phoenix extends well beyond the basketball court.

He has hosted numerous charity events, visited children, and organized community events. Arizona has never been short on guys with high character.

Names like Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals and Shane Doan of the former Arizona Coyotes were raved for their character. Now, Booker is inserting himself into that conversation.

The contract extension demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the organization, its fans, and the city of Phoenix as a whole. However, there are more elements to the story.

Devin Booker's contract extension proves loyalty to the Suns

This could've been the time that Booker started looking for a new team. With the continual player movement surrounding the NBA, it felt like a matter of time, until the time never came.

Repeatedly, Booker stated his commitment to the Suns, even with tumultuous seasons. Most notably in the 2024-25, Phoenix went 36-46 and had a historically bad season.

While the former Kentucky guard himself had a solid season, the Big 3 of him, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal failed to meet expectations for a second consecutive season.

This time, they completely missed out on the playoffs, and even the play-in race. It felt all too bad to be true.

As a result, the Suns traded away Durant to the Houston Rockets, in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick (Khaman Maluach) and a haul of second-round picks.

Luckily, Booker is only 28, and is in the midst of his prime. Someone like Green might be there, but the Suns franchise player doesn't seem a bit concerned or worried.

That, combined with first-year head coach Jordan Ott might have many concerned that the team won't win many games. However, getting the culture back to where it was seems to be Booker's point of emphasis.

Devin Booker and the Suns extension is full circle

Many positive things are going in the star's favor. For instance, Booker became the Suns all-time leading scorer this past season, and will only continue to grow that number.

The fans know that the city is his. Now, it's on Booker himself to be that vocal leader the franchise desperately needs. There have been glimpses of that unwavering competitive spirit, especially in tight-knitted contests.

Throughout the 2024-25 season, Booker routinely called out the lack of a winning culture.

With a revamped squad, a first-year head coach, and limited expectations, the Suns have a chance to shock many. For Booker, however, there won't be much of a shock if there is success.

He knows how to find it, and can instill that level of tenacity in this new team.