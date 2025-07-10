Devin Booker just signed the biggest contract extension in NBA history with the Phoenix Suns.

Booker signed a two-year deal that will give him $145 million throughout the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons with the Suns, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

“Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA’s Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN,” Charania wrote.

What lies ahead for Devin Booker, Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Footprint Center.
Devin Booker has been loyal to the Suns since they selected him 13th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Throughout 673 appearances, he averaged 24.4 points, 5.2 assists and four rebounds per game. He shot 46.4% from the field, including 35.4% from beyond the arc, and 87.3% from the free-throw line.

Booker earned four NBA All-Star selections while landing on two All-NBA teams. He's molded himself into becoming one of the best scorers in the league, making an appearance in the NBA Finals in 2021 alongside Chirs Paul.

However, the last few years have been tough for Booker and the Suns. Following second-round exits in 2022 and 2023, Phoenix suffered a first-round exit in 2024 and missed the playoffs entirely this past season. Their attempt to have a star core of Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal was unsuccessful due to injuries, lack of depth and poor defense.

The Suns have decided to fully commit to Booker over the veteran stars in Durant and Beal. They traded Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and second-round picks. As for Beal, they are taking steps in completing a buyout as he receives interest from playoff contenders.

Phoenix might not be going all-in with a rebuild but it's clear they have committed themselves to surrounding Booker with the best talent possible. And with his latest contract extension, they hope to return to serious contention within the next five years while he's around.

