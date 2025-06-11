SCOTTSDALE — A new head coach in Jordan Ott, a new general manager in Brian Gregory, and a reformed sense of identity pervaded the Phoenix Suns' Verizon 5G Performance Center on Tuesday.

When the Suns hired Ott as the franchise's next head coach, many questions percolated. One of the main ones was his Michigan State ties. After all, general manager Brian Gregory and owner Mat Ishbia were both a part of the Spartans basketball program.

Still, Ott's experience is more than sufficient. He's been ready for the moment. He was in the running for the 2024 Charlotte Hornets head coaching job that eventually went to Charles Lee.

His moment was coming, it was simply a matter of when. Once the Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs, the former Cavs assistant was one of the top choices.

Even though Gregory said there were nearly 15 candidates for the position, Ott stuck out because of his basketball acumen, as well as his relatability on and off the floor.

The first-time head coach explained how his relationship-building with his players can produce fruitful results on the basketball court.

"I think like any good team, you're trying to find a way to connect," Ott said about building personal relationships with players. "The most common now that I use now is children. It's an easy way to connect with players. Then the young players, it's your experiences."

“I think like any good team, you're trying to find a way to connect,” Ott said. “The most common now that I use now is children. It's an easy way to connect with players. Then the young players, it's your experiences. But it all comes back to time. Spending time with these guys, developing that relationship so that when something goes a little off, you know.

“Then we can quickly get everyone back on the same page, moving in the right direction. Relationships are built through trust with time, and that's what we'll be looking to build.”

What did Brian Gregory make of the Suns' hiring Jordan Ott?

Although Gregory was the one who hired Ott, he did his due diligence. He conducted interviews with a multitude of sources: former players, current players, as well as coaches and assistants.

Immediately after Ott shared his two cents, Gregory wanted to share two more. For nearly two minutes, the Suns' general manager continued to rave about the new head coach.

Suns GM Brian Gregory praised the new head coach after Ott spoke.

“Players today want quality. They want to know that their head coach is a good guy. There are values, and that they're going to be treated in a valuable way,” Gregory said.

“Not just them as players, but them as people, and other people around the organization are treated that way by the head coach. They want substance. They want to know, as Jordan just said, that this guy knows what he's talking about and can help them grow as a player while also incorporating that growth into the success of the team.”

Incorporating growth is something that didn't happen too much with Budenholzer at the helm. It was quite the contrary.

Rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro had fickle playing time, which led to plenty of Phoenix fans being irate. Both players had the talent and played relentless defense.

While they made mistakes, the effort and enthusiasm were a welcome sight for a team struggling to have any. Still, the team has Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, with the latter possibly leaving the Suns this offseason.

Either way, a new identity and culture are being unlocked in Phoenix.

Jordan Ott can bring consistency to the Suns

As it pertains to Booker, the new head coach understands how elite he is. Funny enough, Ott shared a story of a pre-draft workout they had.

He explained that Booker was competing with himself, and that Ott, at that moment, knew that he was different. Now, he has his chance to work with one of the league's best guards.

What was missing last season was a true identity, and it's one that Ott knows vividly.

“I think if you ask around the people that I've been around, we're going to demand that you work. That's where it's going to start,” Ott said. “I want them to know and believe that I'm going to help them. We're gonna help them.

“We're gonna help them at every phase of their game… develop them, get to a new level that they didn't think they could get to, and it's going to take all of us.”

The former assistant coach is looking to bring connectivity and synergy to the table. Now, it's about establishing some type of consistency. In three years, the Suns have had three head coaches fired with Monty Williams, Frank Vogel, and recently with Budenholzer.

Brian Gregory sees bright future with Jordan Ott and Suns

As Gregory wrapped up his remarks, he solidified one final stamp on the head coaching hire.

“We have a Hall of Famer from the Suns organization that had a great line,” Gregory said. “He told me, ‘Substance commands the room now,' and I took that to heart, going through this process. They want a coach who's honest.

“Players may not always like to hear what's being told, but they want an honest evaluation. Last but not least, they want standards. Guys want to know what's going to be expected of them, and they want to be held accountable, and they want everybody held accountable.

“That's the guy sitting right here. That's the guy that when I went through the characteristics with our current players, and as I said, players around the league, because I wanted a different perspective. that's exactly what we got.”

Ott has the support of the entire organization. Now, it's about bringing the franchise back to its winning and successful ways. Perhaps a deep playoff can put some of the Michigan State ties to rest.

He could break the cycle with winning, camaraderie, and a connected team that establishes a lengthy run in the Valley of the Sun.