Wherever Kevin Durant ends up is anyone's guess. The Phoenix Suns may look for a trade deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves if all the pieces of the puzzle align.

Meanwhile, he has some scores to settle with whatever time he may have left with the Suns.

On Friday, the parody account NBA Central posted a claim that Suns players took part in a locker room fist fight according to former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins.

However, Durant flatly refuted those claims on his X page.

“I have to contest this 94 footer. This some bull—- to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER”

Whether true or false, this is the latest example of an organization in a state of chaos. The Suns finished the season with a 36-46 record.

Even with Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, they fell short of the playoffs. Furthermore, the Suns are without a head coach following the firing of Mike Budenholzer after one year.

Furthermore, the Suns are facing some serious financial difficulties. This is do in part of the salaries given to Durant, Beal, and Booker.

Durant's salary is $49.86 million whereas Beal's salary is $50.2 million. Booker's salary is $49,205,800.

The Suns' payroll is $220,708,856, one of the highest in the league.

All this combined has the Suns paying a hefty luxury tax. Not only that, their payroll restricts their ability to utilize salary cap exceptions as a way to improve the roster.

Combined that with the uncertainty of Durant's future adds to the dismal state of the franchise.

Kevin Durant is better off not being with the Suns

With so much drama in Phoenix it's kind of hard being Kevin Durant. Not to mention that even though he is still a great player, he is 36 years old and almost at the end of his career.

Therefore, it is best for him to be able to close it out elsewhere.

The alleged toxicity amongst the team, the warring egos, being strapped for cash, and coaching inconsistencies are too much for one guy to handle. Anywhere Durant goes will provide a much needed gulp of water after being stuck in the hot sweltering desert.