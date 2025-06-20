The Minnesota Timberwolves are closer than ever to breaking into true championship territory. However, despite two straight seasons of postseason growth, they still fell short. Now, with a generational scorer possibly on the move again, Minnesota faces its most critical decision yet. Kevin Durant, even at age 36, still represents one of the most dangerous offensive forces in the NBA. The problem? He’s not sold on Minnesota. The opportunity? Phoenix might still bite if the Timberwolves put the right offer on the table.

Promise Ends in Disappointment

The Timberwolves wrapped up their 2024-25 NBA regular season with a solid 49-33 record. That was good for sixth in the Western Conference. Their stingy defense stifled opponents throughout the regular season. More importantly, the rise of Anthony Edwards into a bonafide superstar gave Minnesota a foundation it hasn’t had since Kevin Garnett.

The playoffs saw the Wolves dispatch the Lakers and Warriors, storming into the Western Conference Finals. Against a red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder team, though, their offense sputtered. Edwards carried a heavy burden and was ultimately outdueled by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The Wolves bowed out in six games, painfully close to the NBA Finals.

Now, in a critical offseason, Minnesota is exploring every avenue to take the final step. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that the Wolves have been the “most aggressive” team in pursuit of Durant. Yet according to other reports, the future Hall-of-Famer is currently not interested in joining Minnesota. That may be a major hurdle but not necessarily a deal-breaker.

Here we will discuss the Kevin Durant trade offer that the Minnesota Timberwolves must make to the Phoenix Suns to seal the deal.

The Ideal Trade to Tempt Phoenix

Proposed Trade Details:

– Phoenix Suns Receive: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., 2025 No. 17 pick

– Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kevin Durant

For Minnesota, this package is significant but so is the opportunity. Pairing Edwards with Durant creates a lethal scoring duo and provides the kind of playoff experience the Wolves desperately need. Meanwhile, Phoenix retools with depth, youth, and a legitimate anchor in the paint.

Durant Is the Missing Piece

Edwards is a rising superstar, but even he struggled to carry the offensive burden alone in high-stakes games. Durant’s presence would immediately alleviate that pressure. KD still posted elite numbers last season: 26.6 points per game on 52.7% shooting from the field and a blistering 43.0% from deep. His ability to score from anywhere on the court would open up driving lanes for Edwards and shooters around them.

Some might balk at trading multiple assets for what could be a one-year rental. Durant has only one year remaining on his contract and reportedly isn’t excited about a Minnesota move. Still, this deal is about seizing the moment. The Timberwolves aren’t far off. With the West quite open and several contenders aging out of the picture, Minnesota's window is now. If the front office believes a championship is within reach, one season of Durant may be all they need.



There’s also the Edwards factor. The young All-NBA guard has expressed his admiration for Durant in past interviews. While KD has hesitations, the potential for an on-court bond—and possibly a shift in Durant’s perception of Minnesota—shouldn’t be ruled out. A winning culture, a strong coach in Chris Finch, and a focused locker room could help Durant see the bigger picture.

Why It Makes Sense for Phoenix

The Suns have lacked stability at the center position ever since parting ways with Deandre Ayton. Yes, Gobert doesn’t replicate Ayton’s offensive game. That said, he more than makes up for it defensively. He’s a four-time Defensive Player of the Year who still averaged 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season. His presence in the paint could restore some of the balance Phoenix lost last year.

Note that Phoenix’s bench has been a weakness. This trade injects multiple contributors. Donte DiVincenzo, a tough, versatile two-way guard, averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting nearly 40% from deep. He can be a starter or sixth man, and his postseason experience with Golden State and New York is invaluable.

Then there’s Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. These are two youngsters who offer upside. Dillingham is a dynamic shot creator with clear room for development, while Shannon showed flashes of shot-making in limited playoff minutes for Minnesota. Combined with the No. 17 pick, Phoenix gets a youth infusion that can either develop in-house or serve as trade capital for other moves.

A Calculated Gamble Worth Taking

Championship windows are fleeting. The Timberwolves have built a roster that can compete now, but their margin for error is small. Anthony Edwards is ascending, and the supporting cast is solid—but to reach the next level, Minnesota needs another superstar. Kevin Durant, even at this stage in his career, still fits that bill.

Would it be a gamble to trade for someone who isn’t fully on board? Absolutely. But in the NBA, fortune favors the bold. The Denver Nuggets proved it in 2023. The Celtics proved it in 2024. Maybe it’s Minnesota’s turn in 2026.

Pull the trigger.