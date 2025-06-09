The New York Knicks had a remarkable overall performance during the 2024-2025 season, putting together their second consecutive 50-win season and coming within two games of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter-century. Unfortunately for fans of the Knickerbockers, though, they had an up-and-down postseason. The Knicks defeated an injury-depleted Celtics team with perhaps a little more difficulty than fans would have liked to see, and then Tom Thibodeau’s squad finally ran out of steam against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks must find the right head coach to replace Tom Thibodeau

Well, speaking of Tom Thibodeau’s squad, this won’t be his team any longer. The Knicks’ front office canned Coach Thibs surprisingly quickly after his team’s run came to a conclusion, and this fall, there will be a new head coach in the Mecca of the basketball world. The team’s front office has a few options as far as who could fill this role, but they’ll have to make sure they are confident in their decision before pulling the trigger and finalizing their choice.

There is certainly upside in hiring a new coach, but there is also immense risk. Without a doubt, Thibodeau did a great job of bringing the roster together, unifying the locker room and getting his guys to give it their all every night.

Thibodeau is also one of the premier defensive coaches in the league, and there’s simply no guarantee that whoever they bring in is any better. If the next coach ends up being worse, this team could suddenly slide backward into the struggles they dealt with before the former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach came to New York City.

Two of the names generating the most speculation are also perhaps the two best fits. Former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone is currently busy working as an analyst, but he has made no secret about his desire to return to the sidelines. Malone is a brilliant offensive mind who could help transform the Knicks, particularly in terms of bringing more creativity, energy, diversity, and energy to their offense.

Sometimes, all it takes is someone to innovate a bit, to put a new twist on an existing product, to take that product to new heights. The hope in New York is that, if Malone is the guy, he’ll be able to revitalize the team’s offense by getting OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart more involved offensively on a consistent basis.

Malone could also build on the two-man game between Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns while also getting the most out of both players offensively. It would be a bonus if he could consistently generate easy looks at the rim for both Towns and Mitchell Robinson, and reduce the need for Brunson to play hero ball and bail the team out on so many occasions.

The front office needs to add a difference maker

Shams Charania recently reported that the Knicks had conversations with the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline centered around superstar wing Kevin Durant. Additionally, there has been no shortage of smoke and rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially finding himself with a new home before the start of next season.

Giannis has expressed interest in playing for a New York team, and there’s no brighter light than at Madison Square Garden. The Greek Freak’s all-time legacy would be all but secured if he led the Knicks back to the pinnacle of the basketball world.

Additionally, the Bucks may feel compelled to honor a hypothetical Giannis’ trade request if he specifically asks to go to the Knicks in light of his years of dedication to the team and to preserve their reputation with future free agents. Giannis would form a dynamic duo with Brunson, as the two complement each other extremely well. Giannis’ ability to play bully ball and get to the rim seemingly at will would help to prevent the Knicks’ offense from sputtering at times, and the inside-out game the two could play would prove devastating to opponents.

Kevin Durant is certainly on the back nine of his career and his prime is essentially over, but he’s still a lethal scorer from anywhere on the floor. Today’s version of Durant is still a level of play that is unachievable for 99% of the NBA, and he would fit in seamlessly in New York.

The 2025-2026 roster needs more depth

The Knicks also need to improve their roster depth in free agency, although this might be easier said than done due to the team’s salary cap issues. The Knicks don't have a lot of financial flexibility this summer, and they’ll largely be limited to signing players who will accept a contract at or around the league minimum.

With that being said, though, there are some players out there the front office should consider adding to shore up the roster’s depth. The team’s biggest needs are a wing defender, a big man, and somebody to play the point in non-Brunson lineups. This player needs to be a confident ball handler and playmaker who can score a little bit, but the most important thing is that he can’t turn the ball over too frequently.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will be a free agent, and the Knicks would be wise to try to pry him away from the Philadelphia 76ers. Oubre Jr. is an excellent wing option who plays with a kind of beautiful chaos. He’s a ball of energy on the court who will fly around, collect rebounds, and hound opponents when his team is on defense.

Oubre can occasionally frustrate fans and coaches with ill-advised shots when he starts trying to do too much offensively, but a team in the Knicks’ situation could do a lot worse with the options they’ll have available. Luke Kornet could be an option to provide some big man depth, and his acquisition would have the added benefit of defeating the rival Boston Celtics of some of their valuable depth. Finally, Tyus Jones could provide a steady hand at the point guard position.

If the New York Knicks make the right decision when it comes to hiring their new coach, add Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant for a reasonable price, and add some cost-efficient depth this summer, the front office can put this team in a great position to compete for a championship a year from now.