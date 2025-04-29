The NBA is delivering drama and excitement for its fans in the postseason. However, for teams that didn't make it there, their offseason has already begun. For example, the Phoenix Suns are looking to give an opportunity to a first-time head coach. While the Suns expect to make a lot of moves, their top priority appears to be finding a replacement for Mike Budenholzer.

When it comes to where his successor could come from, two teams have emerged as possibilities: the top seed in either conference. Phoenix is looking to give an opportunity to a first-time head coach, and top assistants of the Cavaliers and Thunder are top targets, according to HoopsHype.

Jordan Ott and David Bliss are top assistants for the Cavaliers and Thunder, respectively. Both are young, enthusiastic coaches who have built the league's best defenses. They have molded a young star into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Evan Mobley and Chet Holmgren.

Ishbia, who is an unorthodox NBA owner, is willing to take risks. He believes that the team can still be competitive, even if they trade Kevin Durant away this summer. The first box to check is a coach who can refocus the team and get them to buy in.

Dysfunction between the Suns' coaching staff and players became a theme over the last season. Their lack of unity manifested itself in inconsistency throughout the season for Budenholzer's team. Now, the Suns prepare to hit the reset button and try to make the most of Devin Booker's prime.

Whoever the Suns bring in will be under pressure. Head coaches, especially new ones, are depended upon to instill their culture within an organization.

J.B. Bickerstaff is one of the NBA's best examples of how the right coach can help a team. In a Western Conference that is as competitive as ever, Phoenix's coaching decision will go a long way in deciding their offseason, for better or worse.