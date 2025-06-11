A Kevin Durant trade appears to be on the horizon.

The Phoenix Suns star has found his name in rumors dating back to the trade deadline, and according to Shams Charania, KD and his business partner Rich Kleiman have met with the franchise to explore options. Shams listed five teams as possible landing spots:

“Teams that have expressed interest in Durant, sources said, mainly feature the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days, sources said.”

KD almost reunited with the Golden State Warriors at the deadline in February, but he had no interest in a trade at the time and was keen on finishing out the campaign with the Suns, who disappointingly missed the playoffs altogether.

As Charania noted, Kevin Durant is set to make $54.6 million in 2025-26, and once he is traded, the 15-time All-Star can sign a two-year extension worth $112 million by July 6. But if he waits, that number bumps up to $124 million.

For whichever team pulls the trigger to acquire Durant, it will largely depend on what he wants for his future. We're talking about a future Hall of Famer — this wouldn't be a rental. While KD has struggled to take a franchise to the mountaintop since leaving the Warriors, there's no doubting he's one of the most cold-blooded scorers in NBA history.

He's still putting up huge numbers after all these years, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in '24-25. But, the Suns were terrible, finishing in 11th place with a 36-46 record, despite having the highest payroll in the Association.

The KD-Devin Booker-Bradley Beal experiment has failed miserably, and the supporting cast around the trio is far from elite. Durant is clearly interested in a fresh start, and all of the said teams would receive a major boost if they acquired the veteran.

But it won't come without a cost.