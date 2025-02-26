The Phoenix Suns have not exactly been rolling as of late, currently sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference after Tuesday evening's overtime loss vs the Memphis Grizzlies. Kevin Durant has continued to produce at an elite level, but overall, Phoenix's poor roster construction has cost them mightily so far this year.

Durant has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, and recently he stopped by former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green's podcast to relay his thoughts on current fan criticisms aimed at the NBA product as a whole.

“It’s kind of taboo to talk about the fans or criticize the fans, ‘we pay our hard earned money and we basically fund y’all whole operation so y’all can’t say s—t about us’ and I’m like you know what, y’all have a huge impact on what we do right?” said Durant. “So how can y’all not be a factor to why s—t is going bad. When s—t is going bad it’s all on the people inside the league, but when s—t is going well the fans want to take credit for how much they come to the game and how much they watch. But when s—t is going bad it’s like I’m out of it as a fan base.”

An interesting dilemma

As Durant mentioned, NBA fans are the reason that people like himself and others are afforded the opportunity to make millions of dollars playing a game. However, there is some validity to the point that fans often tend to contradict themselves when expressing what it is they're not happy with about the modern game.

Durant spoke about some of the more recent fan grievances during his podcast appearance.

“My whole thing is if you ain’t got no solution, if you ain’t got nothing to say, sit back and enjoy the game because it’s some beautiful athletes you're just taking for granted because y’all like man, it’s too many 3s, the game doesn’t come on at the right time, there’s too many commercials, these dudes are switching teams too much, there’s no more rivalries, no more fighting,” said Durant.

It certainly doesn't appear that Durant and NBA fans will be on the same page anytime soon.