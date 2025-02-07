The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have emerged as potential trade suitors for Kevin Durant this offseason, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel. In a recent report, Siegel cited league sources who stated that both teams had inquired about Durant in the week leading up to the trade deadline and are expected to remain interested if he becomes available this summer.

Durant, 36, is in his 17th NBA season and remains one of the league’s premier scorers. He is currently averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range across 39 games. However, despite his strong individual performance, the Phoenix Suns have struggled to find consistency in the Western Conference. The team currently holds a 25-25 record, placing them ninth in the standings.

Siegel’s report indicated that Durant grew frustrated with his name appearing in trade rumors leading up to Thursday’s deadline. League sources believe teams are starting to sense his time with the Suns may be coming to an end.

Mavericks, Rockets positioned as potential landing spots if Kevin Durant seeks trade

If Durant were to request a trade this offseason, the Mavericks and Rockets would be among the most intriguing landing spots. In Dallas, Durant would reunite with Kyrie Irving, one of his closest friends, after their brief stint together with the Brooklyn Nets. Additionally, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who made a significant “win-now” move by trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, would likely pursue another high-profile acquisition to solidify the team's championship aspirations.

The Rockets, on the other hand, present a compelling case as a rising contender in the Western Conference. Houston currently holds a 32-19 record and sits in fourth place, a significant improvement from last season’s 41-41 finish. With Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and the emergence of Amen Thompson, the Rockets have built a young, dynamic core that could benefit from Durant’s veteran presence and championship experience.

Houston also possesses a wealth of draft capital and young assets, making them a strong candidate to present Phoenix with a competitive trade package. With the Suns in need of long-term stability, a potential deal with the Rockets could offer a mix of promising talent and future flexibility.

With the season ongoing, speculation around Durant’s future in Phoenix continues to grow. The Mavericks and Rockets are closely monitoring the situation and could aggressively pursue the former MVP if he becomes available this offseason.