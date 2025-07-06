After acquiring Mark Williams and drafting Khaman Maluach on the same day, the Phoenix Suns are set at center for the foreseeable future. However, before making those moves, the Suns reportedly attempted to trade for Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid.

Before Reid signed his $125 million extension, he entered the offseason with a $15 million player option in 2025-2026. The Suns unsuccessfully attempted to contact the Timberwolves in hopes of working out a sign-and-trade deal, according to Marc Stein on ‘The Stein Line.'

“The Suns are well-stocked at center now after their recent trade for Charlotte's Mark Williams and the draft selection of Duke's Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick, but word is that first they tried to engage Minnesota in sign-and-trade discussions for Naz Reid before those moves,” Stein wrote. “The Wolves, of course, wound up signing Reid to a five-year, $125 million contract extension. It's likely believed that Reid's deal, with its annual average value of $25 million, helped contribute to Myles Turner's unexpected desire to leave Indiana for a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks.”

Once the Timberwolves shut the door on Reid, Phoenix turned to its backup plan and sought out Williams. The Hornets made it known they were open to trading Williams when they infamously dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2025 trade deadline, only to have the deal rescinded due to a failed physical.

Suns' eventful offseason after failed Naz Reid negotiations

Even if the Suns could not trade for Reid, they have been one of the most active teams in the 2025 offseason. In addition to acquiring Williams, Phoenix also dealt Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in a historic seven-team deal.

The Suns received Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in the Durant deal, in addition to the No. 10 pick that they used on Maluach. They sent guard Vasilije Micic and the No. 29 pick, which ultimately became UConn forward Liam McNeeley, to the Hornets in exchange for Williams.

After drafting Maluach, the Suns added intriguing rookie prospects Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea in the second round. They subsequently released veteran forward Cody Martin days after their eventful draft night.

Phoenix entered the offseason without much flexibility, owing Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal over $50 million each in 2025-2026. Yet, after another disappointing season, they were among the teams expected to be the most active in the trade market.