It's safe to say that the Phoenix Suns are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2024-25 season.

Despite having no shortage of star power with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the team is facing the risk of missing the postseason as they sit just right outside the Play-In Tournament. Since teaming up together at The Valley, the trio has been a disappointment at best. As a result, the Phoenix Suns' fatal flaw that must be fixed after the 2025 NBA All-Star break is their big three's unfulfilled potential.

Consequences of Suns trade rumors

When Jimmy Butler was made available by the Miami Heat, the disgruntled star was rumored to be heavily pursued by the Suns front office. In reality, Phoenix had little to no assets to make a trade possible. The best possible route was to use Beal as a trade asset. However, it was still a long shot given that the Suns star had a no-trade clause in his contract, which he signed back during his days with the Washington Wizards. At the end of the day, with Beal having the final say, he chose not to waive his NTC.

To make matters worse, trade rumors continued to bother the team after the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal. In response to the blockbuster deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Utah Jazz, Phoenix wanted to join in the trade deadline action by going as far as putting Kevin Durant in the trading rumor mill.

Although the Suns never ended up moving any of their superstars, the locker room has reportedly become “toxic.” While Phoenix will still have their big three, the rumors might have taken their toll, leaving a bad look on the franchise with the most expensive payroll in the NBA. It's certainly unnecessary drama heading into the crucial stretch of the regular season.

Questionable availability from the Phoenix Suns' big three

While the Suns have no shortage of talent with their big three, the biggest issue for this team-up has been availability. This continues to be a lingering issue that has haunted The Valley. In fact, last season saw the big three of Durant, Beal, and Booker miss a total of 50 games, with Beal missing the most with 29. In the 2024-25 season, the tally has already reached 38. It's safe to say that the big three will be expected to miss more games together as Beal continues to nurse a left calf injury.

Without their big three on the floor on a nightly basis, it's going to be nearly impossible to unlock the team's full potential together, especially when chemistry is at stake. By now, Phoenix should have realized that talent isn't enough to carve out a deep postseason run. In fact, last season was a harsh slap by reality, which saw the team suffer a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the team looking to live and die by their unavailable big three, don't be surprised if the Suns make the same mistake or, worse, miss the postseason altogether. Sitting at the 11th spot in the wild Western Conference with a 30-34 win-loss card, the team faces the risk of even missing the Play-In Tournament. Any basketball fan will agree that this isn't a good look for a team that carried championship expectations heading into the 2024-25 season.

Unnecessary drama against Mike Budenholzer

The pressure continues to mount on the Suns' super team during the 2024-25 season. After last season's disappointment, the team resorted to a coaching change by firing Frank Vogel, who was just in the first year of his five-year deal. The Suns then hired 2021 NBA champion coach Mike Budenholzer. Although there were initially positive reactions to the hiring, the Suns' season has only shown disappointment and unnecessary drama under Budenholzer's coaching rein.

One of the biggest stories that made headlines recently was Budenholzer telling Booker to tone it down on the court. The four-time NBA All-Star was reportedly too vocal on the court and during timeout huddles, putting his coach's voice in the background. However, Booker has shot down those rumors. He also announced that he will continue to make his voice heard.

Although it looks like Booker's issue with Budenholzer, a bigger one with Durant has turned some heads, as during a timeout in the Suns' 119-117 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Alll-Star rejected Budenholzer's hand as both player and coach argued over a miscommunication on the court. There's no question that any public spat between a superstar and the team's coach isn't always a positive sign, as Durant continues to grow frustrated with life after the Golden State Warriors.