As the All-Star break is approaching, the Phoenix Suns made a costly move involving Kevin Durant at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. While the latter clarified his desire to stay in Phoenix, management thought something different. The Suns pondered the idea of sending Durant to the Golden State Warriors in a three-team trade that would've brought Jimmy Butler to Phoenix.

The franchise made a drastic call. There was a legitimate deal in place to send Durant from the Suns to the Warriors. After catching wind of the trade, he turned it down. It sparked a variety of rumors across the NBA. From Durant shutting down the Suns having a ‘toxic locker room' to likely not resigning, plenty of harm came from the trade deadline.

After the Suns traded their 2031 first-round pick for three more from the Utah Jazz, there's an important factor.

The picks they received from Utah are all the least favorable. This means that out of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, or the Jazz, Phoenix will receive the pick of the team with the best record. Furthermore, the pick the Suns gave up was completely unprotected. Still, the franchise wanted these draft picks to trade for Jimmy Butler.

The only way to do that was to trade Bradley Beal. However, he had a no-trade clause and remained imperative about staying with the team. Because of this, the franchise wanted to regain some of its lost assets. Even if it meant going behind Durant's back to get a deal.

Throughout the season, he's been one of the most consistent players on the roster and in the league. He was named to his 15th All-Star Game and is likely to make an All-NBA team this season if he remains healthy. Plus, his 27.3 points per game in his 16th season is beyond impressive.

The Suns offering Kevin Durant in a trade is a bad look

The franchise traded for the superstar roughly two years ago before the 2023 trade deadline. It was one of the biggest blockbuster midseason trades the NBA has ever seen. Since that trade, the franchise has not been where it hoped it would be. After all, the Suns made the 2021 NBA Finals without Durant.

Devin Booker took them all the way, with the help of Chris Paul and head coach Monty Williams. Following that season, Williams was fired, and then the Suns traded for Bradley Beal, which sent Paul to the Washington Wizards, and then to the Warriors. The new Big 3 with Beal, Booker, and Durant was underway.

The trio ended up only playing a handful of games together, and their chemistry never truly meshed. That lack of chemistry unfolded in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Although they were the sixth seed, the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Head coach Frank Vogel was fired, and they brought in Mike Budenholzer, a Holbrook, Arizona native.

The latter defeated the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals as the Milwaukee Bucks head coach. Fast forward three seasons, and he's back where it began. Still, the offensive mastermind hasn't been able to generate the team much success. They're currently 26-28 heading into the break.

Even with injuries and plenty of drama, it doesn't explain the lack of consistency from the Suns.

The NBA Trade Deadline could ruin the Suns' future

The chance to build around Booker and Durant might come to a close. Despite Durant continually saying that he loves it in Phoenix, actions speak louder than words. He is a professional and will play out the rest of the season. However, he is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

After Durant didn't sign an extension with the Suns at the beginning of the season, it might've been a blessing in disguise. With the front office going behind his back for a trade, it could prompt him to want out. Even his former teammate Matt Barnes explained that the team did him dirty.

If the season ends abruptly, it could lead to Durant leaving The Valley. If that happens, the Suns Big 3 could be one of the biggest “what ifs” in recent memory.

Overall, if they had kept direct communication with Kevin Durant, many issues wouldn't have been a problem. However, a lack of communication could be the beginning of Phoenix's downfall.