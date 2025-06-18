Kevin Durant’s Phoenix saga looks destined for its next act. After a disappointing 36–46 season that saw the Suns miss the playoffs, the organization stands at a crossroads. With franchises lining up to acquire the 36-year-old superstar, Phoenix is in prime position to steer a transformative rebuild. That's assuming they can strike the right deal.

As KD narrows his focus to teams like San Antonio, Houston, or Miami, NBA insiders are abuzz about which destination he’ll land in—and which return package makes the most sense for the Suns. Today, we break down and rank the top four realistic trade packages, evaluating which offer best aligns with Phoenix’s long-term vision and KD’s own priorities.

A Sudden Collapse

The 2024–25 NBA campaign began with hope and championship aspirations, only to fizzle. Behind a losing record and no playoff berth, the Suns underperformed in nearly every core area: scoring, defense, and chemistry. Grinding through injuries, inconsistent rotations, and stagnant offense, Phoenix never regained the cohesion that once made them title contenders.

With the Suns entertaining calls and KD publicly narrowing his options to just three ideal destinations, San Antonio, Houston, or Miami, NBA insiders are buzzing. While we expect the deal to be significant, it likely won't yield the same return as Desmond Bane. Recall that the All-Star-level shooting guard brought back four first‑round picks to the Grizzlies.

Sure, Phoenix holds the leverage. However, Durant’s preference carries weight. All three suitors have already made compelling pitches. In this breakdown, we'll rank the top Durant destinations from the aforementioned teams along with a fourth wildcard team. Let’s dive into which offer Suns president Mat Ishbia and Co. should accept and which suits Durant best.

Rockets receive Kevin Durant

Suns receive Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, Jock Landale, 2025 No. 10 overall pick

This deal lands at No. 1 for its balance of youth, potential, and draft flexibility. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr are budding stars with scoring upside and two-way promise. Jock Landale adds a veteran presence and salary relief. Of course, the No. 10 pick gives Phoenix another building block or trade asset.

There’s speculation Houston is hesitant to part with both Green and Smith. That said, adding Durant transforms them overnight. Phoenix would jump at a deal offering star-level young talent plus draft value. The inclusion of a top-10 pick emphasizes the Rockets’ commitment and ensures the Suns land a foundation for the next generation. Draft capital coupled with rising talent makes this the strongest return.

It’s not just a trade—it’s a statement. Houston gains the missing piece they need, Phoenix gains flexibility and youth, and Durant joins a franchise on the cusp. That’s a win–win–win.

Spurs receive Kevin Durant

Suns receive Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2025 No. 14 overall pick

Coming in at No. 2, San Antonio’s package excites on its sheer upside. Pairing Durant with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox would instantly turn the Spurs into title contenders. Phoenix would receive Devin Vassell—a proven 16.3 PPG, sharpshooting two-way wing. They would also acquire a reliable scorer in Keldon Johnson and a promising defensive-minded forward in Jeremy Sochan. Throw in the mid-first-round pick for good measure, too.

The Suns have reportedly rebuffed earlier offers, but it’s clear they’re holding out for maximum asset value. San Antonio’s package delivers multiple rotation-ready players with diverse skillsets. Vassell brings 3-point range and perimeter defense, while Johnson offers scoring punch. Sochan adds versatility. The pick gives Phoenix flexibility for future trade maneuvers or development.

The risk here is that San Antonio has fewer lottery picks than Houston. Also, the Spurs' young talent ceiling may lag just slightly behind Green/Smith. Still, the allure of Durant alongside one of the most hyped young cores in the NBA almost demands attention. It’s a blockbuster that thrills, even if it falls second to Houston’s differential.

Article Continues Below

Heat receive Kevin Durant

Suns receive Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware, Duncan Robinson, 2025 No. 20 pick, future first-rounder

Miami’s bid earns the No. 3 spot. It may not rival Houston or San Antonio in raw upside, but it remains compelling for Phoenix. Andrew Wiggins is still an explosive veteran scorer capable of 42-point outings this year. Kel’el Ware offers energy, shot-blocking, and promise as a developmental piece. Duncan Robinson's expiring deal gives financial room, and the two draft picks round out added flexibility.

This package emphasizes a scoring-shooting-defense mix. It's also anchored in Miami’s strong culture and playoff intensity. Durant would add directly to a team that knows how to win in the postseason and draws free-agent attention. However, outside of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Miami lacks multiple high-end assets. Phoenix would need to assess whether immediate culture fit and cap relief outweigh long-term flexibility.

Timberwolves receive Kevin Durant

Sunns eceive Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham

Rounding out the list at No. 4, the Minnesota proposal is purely speculative. It is also the least likely to align with Durant. Reports suggest KD isn’t keen on joining Minnesota. Yet from Phoenix’s angle, including Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, and rookie Rob Dillingham could serve as a solid package.

Gobert, of course, is a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He brings rim protection and rebounding but carries a big contract and declining offense. DiVincenzo offers perimeter shooting and grit, while Dillingham represents a future guard prospect. That said, Minnesota must balance losing major assets for a short-term star: Gobert is pivotal to their defense.

Additionally, Durant’s reluctance to join Minnesota lessens confidence in the trade happening. The upside is limited as well—this deal loads Phoenix with fixer-upper pieces with less star potential or pick flexibility. Unless Minnesota sweetens the pot with more picks or future considerations, it remains a backup scenario at best.

What Phoenix Should Do

Given the options, Houston’s package is so well-rounded it demands Phoenix’s attention. A mix of young scorers and draft value checks both the present and future boxes. San Antonio’s proposal comes tantalizingly close, but lacks the same draft depth and quantitative return. Miami’s culture and cap fit is appealing—especially from Durant’s standpoint—but doesn’t offset the loss in assets. Minnesota? It’s a long shot, anchored by Durant’s doubts and a less polished offer.

Phoenix inevitability hinges on whether they want to accelerate with top-end draft capital or lean into fit and profile. If it's trophy or bust, pairing KD with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio is headline gold. But Houston’s varied upside gives them the most breathing room. Miami’s offer is the cultural sweetener; Minnesota is a cautionary tale.