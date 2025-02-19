Kevin Durant's deep love for basketball and the impact it has had on his life resonated with many, including WNBA star Angel Reese. The Phoenix Suns forward, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, recently reflected on his journey in a heartfelt moment captured in Netflix’s docuseries Court of Gold, per NewsBreak. His raw emotions about the game and its transformative power sparked a wave of reactions across the basketball community.

Durant Reflects on Basketball’s Impact

Durant, one of the most decorated players in Olympic basketball history, shared a deeply personal moment in a promo clip from Court of Gold. Speaking candidly, the two-time NBA Finals MVP revealed how basketball gave him a purpose and an escape from the struggles of his upbringing.

“I come from a neighborhood where people don’t even talk to each other,” Durant shared. “There’s so much hate in the world. When people get to start laughing and joking about a game of ball, it’s cool to me. So, like, it gets me emotional, dawg.”

He went on to express his gratitude for the fans who support the game, acknowledging how the sport has changed his life. “The game has saved my life,” Durant said. “It brought me and my family out of a lot of ****, so I’m just grateful for it. For real.”

His words struck a chord with many, showcasing how much the sport means beyond just wins and losses.

Angel Reese and Fans React to Durant’s Words

Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky forward and rising WNBA star, resonated with Durant’s message, responding on X (formerly Twitter) with, “This hoop 💩 mean sum man.” Growing up in the DMV area, much like Durant, Reese witnessed firsthand the power of basketball in transforming lives. Her mother worked tirelessly to support her and her brother, and the sport ultimately provided a path to success.

Reese’s reaction was met with an outpouring of agreement from fans, with one commenting, “Can’t wait till you get one of these too! Your journey has been nothing but inspiring and incredible.” Others praised the vulnerability shown by Durant and the impact of basketball on so many lives.

As Court of Gold brings these stories to the forefront, Kevin Durant’s words serve as a reminder of the emotional connection that athletes share with the game and the way basketball continues to inspire generations.