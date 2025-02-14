The Ringer's NBA analyst Bill Simmons discussed Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant's future. While he remains with his current team despite Durant's name reportedly being mentioned in trade talks, Simmons discussed Phoenix potentially moving their superstar during the offseason and the reality that comes with it.

Simmons discussed Durant's future in a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“You know I defended the Durant trade when it happened, or at least the idea of it,” Simmons said. “Even that night none of us understood why Cam Johnson was in it, but when you’re throwing in as many assets as they did but then also paralyzing themselves to trade other picks. I don’t see an out and I don’t really know what KD is worth this summer either. That’s not like a miraculous parachute out of here.

“It’s going to be his 19th season next year. What are you getting for him? Are you getting like Jalen Green and a 1st and a protected, I don’t know, like what are you actually getting for Kevin Durant at this point in his career?”

Kevin Durant, alongside All-Star Devin Booker, leading a Suns team entering the All-Star break with a 26-28 record for eleventh place in the Western Conference standings. They're 3-7 in their last 10 outings.

Kevin Durant breaks silence on potential Suns trade to Warriors

After a three-team trade centered around Suns forward Kevin Durant collapsed, he spoke about potentially leaving the Suns. Durant says he remains committed to staying with his current team.

“No, I always had a goal of playing my contract out and seeing what happens. I can't focus on a year and a half down the line; I try to focus on the day ahead of me,” Durant said. “I know that’ll be a topic. That’s probably the most frustrating thing about being in trade talks is that the microscope won't be on solely just me the rest of the season.

For Durant, there's still time for the Suns to turn the 2024-25 campaign around.

“That's a part of the business that I got to just deal with and accept, Durant added. “But if I keep the main thing the main thing, that can be the main focus. If we turn around and play well, people will focus on that.”

The Suns are 1,5 games behind the Warriors, tied with the Kinga for ninth place in the Western Conference standings.