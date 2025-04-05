In his first game since March 16, Bradley Beal's 1-point dud had some brutal fan reactions. Not to mention, the Phoenix Suns ended up losing Friday's contest, 123-103 to the Boston Celtics.

Following the game, Beal explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin regarding his first game back.

Bradley Beal says his left hamstring feels good after missing 8 games with a strain injury. Scored just one point, going 0-for-7 FGs (0-for-3 from 3) in Suns loss to Celtics: "Mentally kind of messing with myself. Just teetering with do I full throttle this thing and try to go,… pic.twitter.com/Ibrvo4diqZ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Mentally kind of messing with myself,” Beal said. “Just teetering with do I full throttle this thing and try to go, but I don't want to do anything that puts me back or hinders anything. It's just a mental thing. I'm past it now, hopefully.

“Got that game out the way and just know that I feel good. I can be explosive. I can explore it a lot more than what I did tonight. I have comfort in knowing that.”

Even though it was his first game back, the Suns needed everything they could get. After Kevin Durant sustained an ankle sprain, he has been sidelined and isn't with the team during their road trip.

However, Beal was set to make his return. When he did, a one-point, four rebounds, and five assists, weren't on the agenda. Granted, they were facing arguably the 2025 NBA Champions in the Celtics.

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer shared thoughts on Bradley Beal's return

If anyone understands the injury bug this season, it has to be Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer. The latter has had to do several lineup combinations throughout the season.

Some of those have been with and without Beal. Although point guard Collin Gillespie was receiving the start, he ended up being moved back to the bench.

While Beal's performance was a flop, Budenholzer recognized that a majority of the struggles had to do with rhythm.

Mike Budenholzer started rookie Oso Ighodaro instead of Nick Richards to help reduce number of Celtics 3s after they went 22-of-52 in 30-point win March 26 in Phoenix. Boston 14-of-39 from deep Friday, but still won by 20. "Had a lot of good possessions guarding them, taking… pic.twitter.com/w7Vk22hUXK — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's tough when you've been sitting out, come back,” Budenholzer said. “Sometimes you can come back and have a big one. Tonight, I think he was just trying to find his way, feel his way.

“It'll be good for him to play again on Sunday (at New York Knicks) and keep working. We need him in a good way.”

The team will need all the firepower they can get. After all, the Suns will finish the season under .500 for the first time in five seasons. With the top-heavy Big 3, it's not a good thing either.

Regardless of Beal's 1-point dud, he'll hope to rewrite the story as Phoenix travels to the Big Apple and take on the Knicks. All they can hope for is a win and some losses from their fellow Western Conference competitors.