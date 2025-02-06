The Bradley Beal and Jimmy Butler saga is over for the Phoenix Suns. After months of rumors about the Suns wanting to trade for Butler, it's now a done deal. However, Phoenix didn't end up with the player they ideally wanted. It was quite the opposite.

On Wednesday, Butler was traded to the Warriors, which shocked many. He made it clear that he wanted to be traded to the Suns. On the flip side, Beal had the same request, with the latter having a no-trade clause. He emphasized how his family is a big reason to stay in Phoenix.

Now with the trade deadline hours, Beal is safe. He explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin about how the whole process has influenced his thinking.

“Nothing changed for me,” Beal said. “My mentality is the same whether somebody is here, or somebody is not here. Whether I'm here, whether I'm not here. My mentality is always going to be the same, stay true to who I am.

“Maybe it puts people at ease. I wasn't thinking about it. Taking everything a day at a time. Once I was approached with something, the conversation would be had.”

Bradley Beal remains with the Suns, Jimmy Butler with the Warriors

Safe to say that in all actuality, both players got what they wanted. Beal is still with the Suns, and Butler is out of Miami. After a standoff with team president Pat Riley, they finally made a move to please their former superstar. Either way, the Suns might or might not have gotten what they wanted.

The 25-25 record isn't exactly appealing, considering they have a Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal. The franchise tried anything to salvage the move. For example, the Suns even traded away their 2031 1st round pick for 3 more. However, those 3 picks are all the least favorable. There's plenty of protections and likely won't have too much value.

This might be the make or break for Phoenix after the trade deadline didn't go its way. They were even willing to trade Durant for young players and picks. While that didn't happen, the Suns will likely have to ride the wave.

Still, both the Warriors and Suns are competing for that play-in and even fringe playoff spot. If the playoffs were to start today, the Suns would be in the play-in, and Golden State would be out. There's 32 games left, so anything can happen. However, it'll be something worth monitoring after the All-Star break.