Devin Booker is no stranger to being the Phoenix Suns leader. After all, Booker issued a firm demand to the Suns following an embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Now, that firm demand has come back to bite the team. The New Orleans Pelicans came into town and beat the Suns, 124-116, in the first half of a back-t0-back set.

The vibe following the game was ominous. The tension was so thick that it could be smelt in the air. However, Booker addressed the media like the professional he is. Still, when he sat down and talked about what happened, it wasn't too much. Sometimes though, few words speak loud and clearly.

Booker elaborated on what the issue is.

“Sometimes you got to draw the line and the line should've been drawn a long time ago,” Booker said.

As soon as Booker said those words, there was a deafening silence. His quote highlights a tumultuous season for Phoenix. The combination of injuries, trade rumors, subsequent benchings, and constant rotation changes don't make it easy. Even with hiring Mike Budenholzer and signing Tyus Jones, that was thought to be the answer.

Funny enough, every Suns starter scored in double figures in the loss, with Booker posting 36 points. Still, they were met with an onslaught from New Orleans in the final period. The 36-25 fourth-quarter scoring discrepancy was what sealed the deal. However, there's likely more to what Booker was saying.

Devin Booker exudes the Suns' frustrations with a cryptic message

Booker hasn't been on to shy away from what needs to improve with the team. Throughout the season, others have mentioned countless times about chemistry, effort, and defense. Now, what Booker talked about might be something that hasn't caught the eye of the media. Luckily for some NBA insiders, they unveiled this before it reached the local media.

For instance, an NBA rival exec believes the Suns can't stand being around each other. The idea seemed far-fetched when it was presented. After seeing Thursday's game, it's starting to make sense. When the team went on runs, they were synergized, and locked in.

Once they lost any kind of momentum, they became “quiet,” as Booker mentioned to reporters. Teams have taken advantage of that, countless times throughout the season. The communication has to be at an A+ level to win games in the NBA. The Suns shooting guard understands that better than anyone.

Either way, time is ticking on a rocky and forgettable season. The Suns take on the Pelicans once again on Friday. Perhaps then, Booker's frustration will subside and the line will be drawn in the sand for what to expect. Still, it could be too little too late for that line to be drawn.