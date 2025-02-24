Unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns, they continue to find themselves in plenty of NBA rumors. For instance, Bill Simmons explained Kevin Durant's alarming behavior during the Suns loss on Thursday. Although that could be a spur of the moment, plenty of executives don't feel that they.

They feel this has been coming for quite some time. In a new ESPN report, dozens of executives around the league have made their voices known.

“Phoenix, which is wild to say,” a West exec said. “They look like they can't stand being around each other.” Things haven't gone well for the Suns, to say the least. They are in the second tax apron, have a 27-30 record, and have likely infuriated their superstar in Durant.

The team put him into a possible trade scenario without letting him know. Although the Suns mentioned they would explore all options, putting his name in a trade was not mentioned. Despite the move, many thought that after the All-Star break, Phoenix would get it together.

After a loss against the San Antonio Spurs, they convincingly won against the Chicago Bulls. 24 hours later, the Suns lost to the lowly Toronto Raptors. It's left some executives scratching their heads.

“I've never been high on Phoenix,” a West executive said, “but there's also no way they are this bad.”

The Suns are in trouble, according to many NBA executives

Another team that has been compared to the Suns has been the Philadelphia 76ers. Their season has also not been going according to plan. Unfortunately for them, they've dealt with a barrage of injuries, unlike the Suns. As a result, one Eastern Conference scout explained that the Suns have no future leverage at all.

“I would be more optimistic long term in Philly than Phoenix long term because, despite the contracts, they have draft capital and some flexibility,” an East scout said. “At least they've got [Tyrese] Maxey, [Jared] McCain, possibly another pick.

Plenty of Suns fans have felt uneasy about the team. Despite trades, benchings, and constant changes to the rotation, nothing seems to be adding up. A team of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal should be good enough to get into the playoffs. However, they're currently sitting on the outside looking in.

One West executive echoed a sentiment that plenty of fans have felt.

“It feels like the wheels have fallen off,” a West executive said of Phoenix's season.

There's a small amount of time for Phoenix to correct the wrongs. However, the efforts might be too little, too late.